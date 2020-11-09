PASIGHAT- (Maksam Tayeng): In a major fire accident that broke out here at Pasighat Sawmill area today morning at around 11.00 AM, six households including an Alto Car was gutted down completely while causing partial damages to two other houses adjacent to the fire accident site in Pasighat.

The spreading inferno was brought under control due to timely intervention by Pasighat fire brigade which doused the fire on time and prevented further spread of the fire to nearby households.

Informing about the damages and the fire accident, Tobuk Dai of Boying village (father of Tobom Dai, Gen. Secretary, AAPSU) who happens to be the owner of the land where the accident occurred, appealed to District Administration for providing immediate relief to the affected families. Dai also extended his thankfulness to Pasighat Police Officer-In-Charge, Otu Gao and fire department for timely and quick response of the fire accident alert.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning here that Pasighat township areas have been prone to fire accidents during winter/dry season in the fast due to its windy environment. Several cases of fire accidents have been reported in the past under Pasighat township areas and the main cause of the fire are said to be the windy environment of Pasighat during the winter/dry season, as a unique kind of wind or breeze blows along the Siang River through Siang Valley.

During this fire prone season, citizens of Pasighat need to stay alert and keep extra vigil over fire-place, electrical wiring etc, as once a fire accident occurs the fire spreads like a wild fire due to windy environment during the dry season.