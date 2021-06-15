Arunachal: DC Kra Daadi reviews work progress of Joram-Koloriang stretch of Trans Arunachal Highway

PALIN- Deputy Commissioner, Kra Daadi Higio Tala took a review of the work progress of Joram-Koloriang stretch of Trans Arunachal Highway on 14th June 2021 at the Panchayat Hall, Palin.

The General Manager, National Highways and Infrastructures Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) informed that 12.44% physical and 7.34% financial progress respectively has been achieved in Package 3 while 23.55% physical and 14.84% financial achievement has been made in Package 4.

The GM also lamented on the inadequate number of tools and plants, poor numbers of labourers etc and asked the contractors to address these issues immediately.

After hearing all stakeholders, Higio Tala, the Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration has left no stone unturned in extending full support to the NHIDCL and urged them to expedite the work.

He also asked them to lodge FIR without fear against anyone obstructing the smooth progress of the work.