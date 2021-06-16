Itanagar: police constable, 6 others arrested in drug trafficking

ITANAGAR: Itanagar Capital Police has arrested a police constable along with six others within the past one week in connection with drug trafficking .

The accused were identified as one Chillong Techi, a constable posted at the Itanagar Women Police Station and others are Joram Agung, Dani Kamo, Monika Chetry, Taksingh Chetry, Putukan Hazarika, and Diganta Gogoi alias Diggu Bhai.

Giving details on Tuesday Jimmy Ciharangm SP (ICR ) informed that constable Techi was arrested on June 13 along with Agung and Kamo on suspicion of drug trafficking.

“Later during interrogation, Techi revealed that he would misuse his uniform to peddle drugs into the ICR after buying it from one Diggu Bhai of Banderdewa, following which other arrests were made,” the SP added.

The police team which was led by Naharlagun SDPO Dekio Gumja, inspector K Yangfo and sub-inspector S S Jha also recovered around 68.24 grams of suspected heroin from the arrested persons

Meanwhile a case under sections 21(b) and 27(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against them.