Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Arrests Two Drug Peddlers and Seizes Heroin

NAHARLAGUN- Under the Operation Dawn initiative, Banderdewa police arrested two drug peddlers and seized heroin from their possession, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun, Nirjuli.

In its ongoing fight against drug trafficking under the Operation Dawn initiative, the Banderdewa Police successfully apprehended two drug peddlers and seized suspected heroin in a special operation launched on 7th October 2024.

Acting on a reliable source, a police team led by SDPO Naharlagun Paul Jerang, and OC Kipa Hamak along with SI Koj Tada, ASI L.P Mema, HC S.K Tiwari and HC R.N Tagore under close supervision of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, swiftly conducted an operation at the Banderdewa market area.

During the operation, two drug peddlers identified as Mr. Gem Tama (20 years), from Keyi Panyor District (A.P.) and Mr. Kirtan Chetry (19 years), from Lakhimpur District (Assam) were arrested. Approx 6.68 grams of suspected heroin and a syringe were recovered from their possession.

Following the arrest, a criminal case has been registered against the duo under the NDPS Act.

Meanwhile the SP said that “ the ICR Naharlagun Police remains committed to its relentless efforts to curb drug-related activities and protect the community from the menace of narcotics”.