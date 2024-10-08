Arunachal: Balo Raja Chairs Regional Border Committee meeting at Yupia

YUPIA- A meeting of the Regional border Committee of Papum Pare was held at the DC Conference Hall, Yupia on Tuesday. The meeting held to examine the present status of Border dispute with Assam was held under the chairmanship of Balo Raja, Minister (UA,LM,CA) cum Chairman Regional Committee for Papum Pare district.

Minister Balo Raja, called for collaborative efforts from all the stakeholders to solve this long pending border issue amicably. He called for fixing responsibilities and working in a team spirit to prepare a concrete road map for the settlement of boundary problems amicably with the counterpart Districts of Assam.

Emphasising on transparency and open communication the minister added that “Any issue can be solved through clear and effective communication. We all as stakeholders will have to share information and intelligence,” he added while urging all the stakeholders to share their understanding of the circumstances with one another.

While discussing the importance of maintaining cordial ties with the neighbors as well as the idea of negotiation, the Minister also stated that the role of the local MLA, DC, forums, and unions in this regard is inevitable for an early conclusion.

He requested the house to complete the tasks assigned within this month and submit report so that the problems can be discussed with the Regional Committee of counterpart districts of Assam by January, 2025.

Nabam Vivek, MLA 14 Doimukh (ST) Assembly Constituency while participating in the discussion emphasized on team work to deal with boundary issues. While advocating for a ground-level recheck he stressed on the importance of holding internal meetings in addition to those with their Assam counterpart.

“The District Administration and the Administrative Officers of the border areas need to conduct field survey/ground survey exercise in consultation with Border People’s Forum and hold meetings with local people of the area, since the people are the primary stakeholders,”

While informing that 14 – Doimukh shares the longest boundary with Assam, MLA Vivek shared that he has started meeting the HMLAs of Assam whose constituencies shares boundaries with 14 Doimukh.

“ I am looking forward to meet the Regional committees of Lakhimpur and Biswanath District by the end of November, 2024 so that the boundary problem with Assam can be settled immediately in a team spirit.” He further added.

DC Papum Pare Jiken Bomjen, stressed on the need to maintain status-quo at the border areas and follow the MoU signed during the Namsai declaration ; signed by the Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. He also advised to keep strict vigil in the border areas till an agreement is made between both the states.

Rome Mele, Deputy Director (Inter-State Border Affairs) presented a PPT on the position of the boundary villages of Papum Pare District and the demands of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The MoU signed by both the Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh was also presented in the meeting. He also highlighted the suggestions regarding the exchange of villages between both the states once the boundary issues are settled.

Nabam Akin Hina, President, Border People’s Forum requested the house to settle the boundary problems transparently under the newly constituted Regional Committee under the Chairmanship of Balo Raja,.

He also requested to consult the local people of the area before signing any agreement between the States/ district. He further suggested holding consultative meetings with DCs of Pakke Kesang and Kamle districts to demarcate the borders with of these three districts .

Nabam Tatang, represented All Papum Pare District Students Union highlighted the recent eviction carried out at Kakoi and informed that they are ready to support the District Administration for the survey and demarcation in boundary areas to settle the boundary problems.