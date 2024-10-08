Arunachal: Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Award, distributed in Papumpare, Here is the List

YUPIA- A felicitation programme under Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Award for toppers of Home/APSBE/CBSE Examinations 2023-24 of Papum Pare District for Class III – XII was held here at DDSE Mini Conference Hall at Yupia on Tuesday.

Attending the program as Chief Guest DC Jiken Bomjen exhorted the students to dream big and stay focused to achieve their goals.

Terming ‘Pen’ and ‘Paper ‘ as very powerful tools for young students he added that “they are not just tools but gateways through which knowledge, imagination, discipline and ultimately success comes through. “

Also Read- Balo Raja Chairs Regional Border Committee meeting at Yupia

“Education empowers students to unlock their potential, shapes their mind and guide them towards a future of endless opportunities. Thus, you should concentrate on studies to achieve your goal,” He further added.

Congratulating the achievers, Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar, advised the students to maintain the spirit of hard work until their goals are achieved.

He also urged the students to hard work, be disciplined and respect teachers to be successful in life. He further cautioned the students to stay away from negative influences and bad company.

Also Read- Relek mission launched in Darne village

T.T.Tara, DDSE and Sanjiv Chetry, BEO (Academic) also spoke on occasion.

About 30 students were awarded with certificate, mementoes and cash prizes as per govt. allocation which will be transferred to individual account of students though PFMS mode within this week.

The list of awardees includes: ( Click on the link to read full list )

Golden Jubilee meritorious award