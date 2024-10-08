Arunachal: Relek mission launched in Darne village

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – The villagers of Darne village under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District today launched a mission called ‘Relek’ in which total of 62 saplings of Burmese Grapes locally called ‘Bureng’ were planted.

‘Relek’ means garden of Burmese grapes and the idea to cover the Darne village with plantation of Bureng plant saplings is to see the village becoming fully green from Bureng tree in next 5-10 years that will also bear good numbers of fruits which in turn will also attracts visitors and tourists.

The mission under the nationwide mission of Clean and Green India was formally launched by Dr. Manjuli Komut, Chief Executive Officer of Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Ltd on Oct 7, 2024.

While launching the Relek mission a formal awareness meeting was also held at the community hall of the village where importance of plantation for better environmental balance were discussed at length with special focus on how to protect the planted saplings and how to maintain the greenery of the village by planting sufficient saplings of Burmese grapes.

On this occasion, Mebo ADC, Sibo Passing, RFO Mebo Range, Domek Koyu and village community members and SHGs being organized by Bising Mo:ying Darne Committee led by Maklung Apum and Sevedy Perme were also present.

Appreciating the first of its kind initiative of Darne village to do the avenue plantation of the village’s every roadside and corners with Bureng saplings, Mebo ADC Sibo Passing and RFO Mebo, Domek Koyu along with Chief Guest, Dr. Manjuli Komut said that the village will be so beautiful after its Bureng saplings start blossoming and bearing fruits.

They urged the villagers to take proper care of the planted saplings which will also be monitored by the Dr. Komut, Passing and Koyu from time to time.

During the day a uniform/jersey for the volunteers of Bureng Mission (Bising Mo:ying Darne) was also launched along with launching a uniform for Ambulance workers (volunteer Minggul) of ADC Sibo Passing at his native Kangkong village under Lower Dibang valley district. Besides being involved in various social activities under Mebo Sub-Division, ADC Mebo Passing is also involved in several social welfare activities at his native village.

On the part of Bising Mo:ying Darne Committee, Chairman Maklung Apum, Vice-Chairman, Sevedy Perme,Youth leader, Benjamin Borang and SHG representative Smty Yebin Borang also assured to protect and preserve the saplings of planted Burmese grapes. The 62 nos of saplings were provided by the SHG.