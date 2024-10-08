Arunachal: Ziro Butterfly Meet Marks 11 Years of Growth in Conservation and Community Engagement

ZIRO- The Ziro Butterfly Meet (ZBM) has successfully concluded its 11th edition, marking over a decade of efforts to promote biodiversity conservation and eco-tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.

Initiated in 2014, the meet has steadily grown into a platform that not only celebrates the region’s rich natural heritage but also actively involves local communities in safeguarding the environment.

From its humble beginnings, the Ziro Butterfly Meet has transformed into a renowned event that attracts nature enthusiasts, conservationists, and students from across state. The meet has grown in both scale and impact, with the number of participants and species recorded increasing year after year.

This year’s event, held at Pange, Tale Wildlife Sanctuary, saw the recording of 65 butterfly species, including the Bhutan Glory, Brown Gorgon, Yellow Owl, and Apatani Glory day flying Moth, along with 52 bird species.

What began as a local conservation initiative has now become a vital annual program, fostering environmental awareness and creating opportunities for eco-tourism. Over the years, the meet has also incorporated activities such as workshops, nature walks, and training sessions for nature guides, making it a holistic experience for all participants.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the 2024 meet, Chief Guest Nani Shah, DFO of Hapoli Division, praised the growth of the event and its role in environmental education. He encouraged the participants to continue engaging in such programs and to spread the message of conservation within their communities. Guest of Honour Bamin Nime, Former Deputy Commissioner of Ziro, highlighted the event’s significance in promoting the dignity of labour and community-driven efforts toward sustainability.

The Ziro Butterfly Meet’s success over the past 11 years can be attributed to the strong partnership between local communities, conservationists, and government officials. NgunuZiro, the event’s organizing body, has played a pivotal role in mobilizing resources and support, ensuring the meet continues to grow and make a positive impact.

As the Ziro Butterfly Meet steps into its second decade, it remains committed to its mission of creating a future where conservation and community involvement go hand in hand. The event will continue to inspire, educate, and engage, contributing to the preservation of Ziro’s unique biodiversity for generations to come.

Event was organized by NgunuZiro in collaboration with Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Hapoli Forest Division Ziro and this event was conducted being part of the National Wildlife Week, the ZBM has grown to become a significant event in Ziro’s annual calendar, drawing attention to the region’s unique flora and fauna while involving the local community in conservation efforts.