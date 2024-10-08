ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Ratu Techi inaugurates School building of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Tani-Happa

The school is being run by The Arunachal Farmers Development Society NGO Chairman Tai Kanu.

Last Updated: October 8, 2024
2 minutes read
SAGALEE-  Ratu Techi,  MLA Sagalee Constituency  inaugurated a Double storied School building of  Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Tani-Happa (New Sagalee) on Monday. The school is being run by The Arunachal Farmers Development Society NGO Chairman Tai Kanu.

Responding to a five point memorandum submitted by Tai Kanu pertaining to Teachers quarter, Augmentation of water supply, School Bus, boundary and retaining wall the MLA  assured to work out solutions with the line departments in the next financial year.

Addressing the gathering he  appealed to all the people of Sagalee to focus on agriculture, horticulture, minor industries around Sagalee to improve the aesthetics of the area.

“This will boost tourism in our area and since Sagalee is well connected and near to the capital, people will definitely visit our place,” he added.

Mrs  Nabam Yakum, ZPC Papum Pare and  Taba Tagu Tara, DDSE Yupia also spoke on the occasion.

Later   Ratu Techi, HMLA along with ZPC Nabam Yakum,  and  Debia Padang, EE PHE &WS also  inaugurated the Van Dhan Vikas Kendra Cluster(VDVKC) at Yallang village under Sagalee Circle.

This VDVKC will cater to  912 members associated with Mate Dane Model Cluster Federation which covers Sagalee and  Parang Circle.

The  MLA appreciated the women self help group on the new initiative taken towards self reliance.

He also stated that it will play a significant role in improving the income generation through value addition of Tribal products and the assured to support their logistic requirement.

Mrs  Techi Nadam, Block Mission Manager Sagalee unit  briefed about  the activities done  under Sagalee Sub-Division.

She informed that the center will provide Skill up gradation and Capacity building training by setting up a primary food processing and value addition facilities especially for minor forest products and agriculture/horticulture products produced by the villagers.

During the inaugural function Mrs Yame Higio, ADC Sagalee,  Tana Tagu Tara, DDSE Yupia,  Mori Riba, DFO Sagalee, Nabam Takar, EE PWD,  Gollo Tara EE, RWD, Dibo Osik, EE WRD, Debia Padang EE, PHE & WS, Nabam Epo Hina, AE Electrical and line department were present.

The public leaders Techi Serbang, ZPM Sagalee and  Techi Takia, Mondal President Sagalee BJP Unit also attend the function.

