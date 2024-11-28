ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrest Two, Including a Woman with Contraband Ganja and Heroin

Two vials containing suspected heroin in small quantities were recovered.

Last Updated: November 28, 2024
1 minute read

NAHARLAGUN- The Naharlagun police arrested two individual including a woman for allegedly selling contraband Ganja and Heroin, Informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun

On 27/11/2024, reliable information was received regarding the illegal activities of one Rahul Roy, who was allegedly involved in procuring and selling drugs in the G-Extension area of Naharlagun.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Acting swiftly, a police team comprising of Inspector Krishnendu Dev, SI Vivek Linggi, Head Constable T. Kochi, Lady Constable K. Monya, and Constable K. Samyor under supervision of Rishi Longdo, SDPO Naharlagun was formed and conducted an operation.

Also Read- Naharlagun police arrests four individual on charge of snatching

During the operation, Rahul Roy (29 years) was apprehended and 31.8 grams of suspected Ganja was recovered from his possession. Further investigation led to the arrest of a suspected drug peddler, Miss Dagmi Rime (26 years). From her possession, two vials containing suspected heroin in small quantities were recovered.

Also Read- Banderdewa police crack inter-state drug racket, 3 drug peddler arrested

A case has been registered at Naharlagun Police Station vide Case No. 144/24 under Sections 20(b)(ii)(A)/21(a)/27/29 of the NDPS Act, 1985, and both accused have been arrested.

The ICR Naharlagun Police remain committed to combating drug trafficking and ensuring a drug-free society. Community members are encouraged to report suspicious activities to their nearest police station.

Tags
Last Updated: November 28, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police arrested two youths for creating fake porn video

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police arrested two youths for creating fake porn video

Arunachal: Man arrested for sexually assaulting multiple school, college girls

Arunachal: Man arrested for sexually assaulting multiple school, college girls

Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Arrests Two Drug Peddlers and Seizes Heroin

Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Arrests Two Drug Peddlers and Seizes Heroin

Man arrested from Guwahati, for duping Arunachal resident of Rs 92 lakh

Man arrested from Guwahati, for duping Arunachal resident of Rs 92 lakh

Arunachal: Govt school headmaster held for sexually harassing girl students

Arunachal: Govt school headmaster held for sexually harassing girl students

Arunachal: Interstate Drug Trafficker arrested with Heroin

Arunachal: Interstate Drug Trafficker arrested with Heroin

Arunachal:  Two drug peddlers arrested  with heroin in Naharlagun

Arunachal: Two drug peddlers arrested  with heroin in Naharlagun

Arunachal: Yumken Bagra Sentenced to Death in Karo Residential School Case

Arunachal: Yumken Bagra Sentenced to Death in Karo Residential School Case

Arunachal: 3 school staff convicted for sexual assault of 21 minor students

Arunachal: 3 school staff convicted for sexual assault of 21 minor students

Arunachal: Woman among 2 drug peddlers held with heroin in Banderdewa

Arunachal: Woman among 2 drug peddlers held with heroin in Banderdewa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button