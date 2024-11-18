Arunachal: Banderdewa police crack inter-state drug racket, 3 drug peddler arrested

BANDERDEWA- In an ongoing crackdown on interstate drug trafficking, Banderdewa Police apprehended another three drug peddlers and seized 14.61 grams of contraband suspected to be heroin informed, Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun.

On 17/11/2024, credible intelligence was received regarding individuals in possession of a significant quantity of narcotics, suspected to be heroin, with the intent to sell to local youths in the Capital Region. Acting promptly, a dedicated police team laid a trap at Banderdewa and apprehended two suspects .

The suspected drug peddlers are identified as Afzal Ali (22 years), resident of North Lakhimpur, Assam and Anwar Hussain (22 years), resident of Tezpur, District Sonitpur, Assam.

Also Read- Naharlagun Police Arrest Five Interstate Drug Peddlers, Seize Heroin

Upon conducting a search, one soap case and two vials containing suspected heroin weighing 14.61 grams were recovered from their possession.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the narcotics were procured from Md. Sonnasi of Silonibari, Assam.

Acting on this information, a joint operation with Assam Police was conducted, resulting in the apprehension of the supplier, Md. Sonnasi (28 years), resident of Simultenga, PO Silonibari, PS N. Lakhimpur, District Lakhimpur, Assam. A search at his residence led to the recovery of nine empty vials, which were duly seized.

Also Read- Man killed wife, daughter, others, injured two in Seppa dist hospital

The operation was executed by a dedicated team comprising SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo, Insp. Kipa Hamak, OC Banderdewa, SI Koj Tada, ASI K B Singh, HC C. Kokma, Ct Rinchin Tsering, Ct Tade Bomdon, and Ct U Gogoi under the command of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo.

A criminal case has been registered at Banderdewa PS Case No. 73/24 under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act. A total of three arrests have been made, and 14.61 grams of heroin have been seized in connection with the case.

Also Read- Police Constable Arrested For Molesting Woman in Itanagar

It is pertinent to note that this operation follows a previous successful interstate crackdown where five drug peddlers were arrested in connection with Banderdewa PS Case No. 70/2024 under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act.

The ICR Naharlagun Police remains resolute in their commitment to combating the drug menace and protecting the youth from falling prey to this scourge. Further investigations are underway.