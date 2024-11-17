Arunachal: Pasighat Press Club celebrates National Press Day

PASIGHAT- Along with rest of the state and the nation, the Pasighat Press Club (PPC) also celebrated National Press Day on Saturday at Jawahalal Nehru College, Pasighat auditorium amidst the presence of Pasighat West MLA, Ninong Ering as Chief Guest, Pasighat East MLA, Tapi Darang as Guest of Honour, Dy. Commissioner, Tayi Taggu, Supt. of Police, Pankaj Lamba, Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo, Sibo Passing, Chief Councilor, Pasighat Municipal Council, Okiam Moyong Borang, AdiSU President, Jirbo Jamoh, Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang, President, Makyar Lego and JN College Student Union, General Secretary, Tani Tatin etc.

While speaking on the national press day celebration occasion, both the MLAs, Ninong Ering and Tapi Darang assured the PPC members of their full support in whatsoever capacity for the welfare of the journalists and its crew members. Both Ering and Darang said that the press/media is the fourth pillar of the democracy and so press personnels working in the region should responsibly work keeping up the basic ethics of journalism.

Media should be the eye opener of all rights and wrongs going around/happening around irrespective of government officials & leaders and society and report the news unbiasedly, said Ering. Darang also said the same and advised the PPC members to be responsible while reporting and half backed information or rumour should be avoided by the responsible journalists.

While narrating the history and journey of Pasighat Press Club, its President, Maksam Tayeng recalled the humble beginning of the club when East Siang Press Club (ESPC) was initially formed a decade ago on 25th August 2014, and the National Press Day was celebrated on 16th November 2014 for the first time wherein Ninong Ering as Lok Sabha MP and Kento Rina as Nari-Koyu MLA then also had joined in the celebration.

A one-point memorandum seeking funds for renovation of the ruined office buildings of PPC was also submitted to MLAs Ninong Ering and Tapi Darang by the PCC President, Maksam Tayeng and General Secretary, Mingkeng Osik.

East Siang district DC Tayi Taggu and SP Pankaj Lamba also advised the media personnel to be very responsible and help the civil and police administration by fairly reporting the news of any incidents and activities upon which the administration and police could swiftly act for the larger interest of the public.

Earlier, a plantation programme was also carried out in the premises of the JNC auditorium wherein the invited guests planted tree saplings which was provided by the RFO, Pasighat Range Forest, Neeraj Tamuk.

After the plantation drive and honouring the invited guests, the NPD celebration started with a colourful cultural presentation from Shi-yomi cultural team. All the media personnel and media houses associated under Pasighat Press Club had a detailed introductory programme with the guests and the Chief Guest and Guest of honour also felicitated all the media houses operating in and around East Siang district with certificate of affiliation under the Pasighat Press Club.

In his vote of thanks message, PPC General Secretary, Mingkeng Osik expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the MLAs Ninong Ering and Tapi Darang, DC Taggu, SP Lamba, ADC Mebo Passing, CC PMC, Borang, AdiSU and BBYK leaders including the Principal JNC, all for their supports in successful celebration of the NPD.

After lunch, a second session of panel discussion was also held on the theme: the role of media in today’s society. In the panel Vijay Taram, State Information Commissioner & General Secretary, Adi Baane Kebang also joined alongside the selective PPC members, JN College Student Union leaders like General Secretary, AGS, games & sport secretary, cultural secretary etc.