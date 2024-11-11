Arunachal: Chowna Mein launches traditional ‘Adi Apong’ rice wine in Pasighat

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, launched a range of local rice wine varieties traditionally called ‘Adi Apong’ prepared/manufactured by Siang Beverage Pvt. Ltd. here at Pasighat on Sunday.

Local rice wines launched were ‘Pijin Apong’ made of black rice locally called ‘Amkel’ and ‘Poro Apong’ made out of fermented rice mixed with ashes of paddy husk.

Adi Apong, a traditional rice wine crafted by the Adi community, is one of Arunachal Pradesh’s registered Geographical Indication (GI) products, a distinction achieved with support from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Also Read- Skill Development Programme on Crafting Traditional Monpa Woollen Fabrics from Sheep Wool held at Tawang

During the launching event, Mein commended Oter Ering Tayeng, ZPM Mebo Banggo-II and proprietor of Siang Beverage Pvt. Ltd. for her dedication to preserve and promote the traditional heritage of the Adi people through a high-quality, market-ready product.

“I congratulate and appreciate Mrs Oter Ering Tayeng for bringing forward such a refined product, showcasing the traditional rice wine of the Adis,” Mein stated.

Looking ahead, Mein shared plans to promote Arunachal Pradesh’s diverse GI products on a larger scale.

Also Read- ‘Viksit Arunachal’ will lead to ‘Viksit Bharat’, says Arunachal Pradesh Governor

“We will soon organize a GI festival to bring the state’s unique local products to a national platform,” he announced.

Mein also called upon citizens to support and champion the state’s indigenous products, underscoring the cultural and economic significance of these local treasures.

Also Read- KV Tawang functioning without a regular Principal since last few years

The tribals of Arunachal pradesh has been locally producing self brewed purely organic wine called Apong since time immemorial. The Apong is highly loved in all the north East-Eastern states of India. Apongs are produced organically and in cheap rates and it has nutritional content and it can be brewed into variety of brand of wines with different test and power. It’s commercial production like we have started from Siang Beverage Pvt. Ltd. would also help in employment of local brewers and youths, stated Oter Ering Tayeng.

Other dignitaries, Arunachal East Lok Sabha MP, Tapir Gao, Pasighat West MLA, Ninong Ering, Pasighat East MLA, Tapi Darang, Mariyang-Geku MLA, Oni Panyang, Dy. Commissioner, Tayi Taggu, Supt. of Police, P. Lamba etc were also present on the occasion.