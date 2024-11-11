‘Viksit Arunachal’ will lead to ‘Viksit Bharat’, says Arunachal Pradesh Governor

RAGA- ‘Viksit Arunachal’ will lead to ‘Viksit Bharat’, and it can be done by focusing on four pillars of development, i.e. education, health, infrastructure and tourism, stated Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.).

The Governor Was addressing a public meeting at Raga, the District Headquarters of Kamle District on 11th November 2024.

The Governor exhorted the people of Kamle District to put in a concerted effort to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat. He said for ‘Viksit Arunachal’ will lead to ‘Viksit Bharat’, and it can be done by focusing on four pillars of development, i.e. education, health, infrastructure and tourism.

Also Read- KV Tawang functioning without a regular Principal since last few years

The Governor exhorted the elders in the villages to ensure that every child completes schooling without dropping out. While highlighting the National Education Policy 2020, he emphasized that every student will get skilled and be eligible for jobs in the State. He specifically referred to opportunities for skilling for hydropower projects and infrastructure development.

The Governor also shared his concern about drug menace amongst the youth.

Emphasizing strengthening the health sector, the Governor stressed on cleanliness, health and hygiene and sanitation awareness. He suggested setting up a hygiene and sanitation committee amongst women, who can be skilled and incentivized by the establishment.

Also Read- Adi Ba:ne Kebang Youth Wing organized Adi Youth Fest 2024 with the theme ‘Say No To Drugs’

The Governor noted the issue of the road communication of the district. He assured the people to take up the infrastructure issue with the concerned authority, which was received with loud applause.

The Governor said the tourism sector can be a game changer for Arunachal Pradesh. He urged the youth to involve themselves in tourism-related avenues, such as tour operators, guides, homestays and other ventures.

Stating that the youth of the day are the future leaders, the Governor advised them to be good citizens, for which they must be educated, disciplined and motivated.

Also Read- Eco-tour exposure troops learn Eco-tourism models from Kaziranga National Park

The Governor, while interacting with senior citizens and community leaders advised them to preserve their customs and traditions. He said that they must incorporate modern ideas and scientific reasoning, while upholding the age-old cultural heritage,

Local MLA of Raga, Er. Rotom Tebin also addressed the public meeting at Raga.

Deputy Commissioner, Kamle, JT Obi, Superintendent of Police, Kardak Riba, Zila Parishad Chairperson Mrs Biri Shanti Nido, government officials, Gaon Burahs and Panchayat leaders, and the people from different parts of Kamle District were present in the meetings at Raga.

Also Read- VBMP completes inspection at Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan, Pasighat

In his maiden visit to the district, the Governor reviewed the progress of various Central and State Governments development initiatives and schemes with District Heads of Department. He stressed the importance of pursuing all Yojanas being run by the Centre and State Government to ensure full saturation of beneficiaries.

The Governor advised officials to venture out of their offices, engage with the community, inspect ongoing projects on-site, and leverage technology to monitor the progress of government schemes. Underscoring automation or digitizing records, he highlighted the value of technology and automation in improving project planning and execution.

Deputy Commissioner of Kamle District JT Obi, along with Heads of Departments, briefed the Governor on their district’s developmental progress, sharing departmental initiatives as well as the challenges faced.