Arunachal: Eco-tour exposure troops learn Eco-tourism models from Kaziranga National Park

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Eco-tour exposure troop of GBs, secretaries and cleanliness mission leaders from 39th Mebo learns Eco-tourism models from Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

The Eco-tour exposure troops comprising of Head Gaon Burahs, Gaon Burahs, village secretaries and village-wise cleanliness mission leaders from almost all the villages under 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency, Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh which was flagged off on 7th November by Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng returned back in the evening of 9th November.

On 7th November morning, the Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng had flagged off two buses with the troops of Eco-Tour exposure programme for Kaziranga National Park in Assam from Mebo Char-ali comprising of Head Gaon Burahs, Gaon Burahs, Village Secretaries and cleanliness mission leaders from all the villages of Mebo Sub-Division/39th Mebo Assembly Constituency to learn the eco-tourism ideas.

The team of Eco-Tour was flagged off amidst the presence of Extra Assistant Commissioner, Mebo, Toni Mitkong, public leaders, village HGBs, GBs and secretaries including Army officials from Sigar Military station. The objective of the exposure tour team of the village heads was to learn the ideas on eco-tourism, home-stays, wildlife protection and its preservation for tourism purposes etc to be applied back here in and around the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary in the district located along the villages across the Mighty Siang river right from Sigar, Ralling, Motum, Borguli, Seram, Kongkul/Padan, Namsing, Gadum and Mer villages. The eco-tour exposure programme was sponsored by MLA Oken Tayeng, and led by the Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo, Sibo Passing.

Earlier during the flagged off ceremony, Oken Tayeng had said that he is hopeful that the village authorities will learn the basic knowledge of eco-tourism from the Kaziranga model. He had advised the touring village authorities to avail the best out of the exposure tour.

Tayeng had also extended his thankfulness to the Sigar Military Station officials for sponsoring two buses for the eco-tour team and said that this shows the military and civil societies coordination. On the part of Sigar military station, an official had quoted that Sigar military station will always support the civil societies in their whatsoever capacity.

On the part of Gaon Burahs, Monggu Banggo Gaon Burah Association President, Kalom Lego and Upper/Mebo Banggo Gaon Burah Association President, Tikeng Perme during the first day of the tour had shared that, they are going to visit Kaziranga to learn the ideas there so that people from the villages back home could be made aware about the importance of conservation and preservation of wild animals etc so that people here too start gaining economical benefits out of eco-tourism.

While after return from Kaziranga on 9th November evening, out of the exposure team one Okar Megu, HGB Motum village said that similar pattern of Kaziranga National Park ecotourism need to be introduced in D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary after clearing the boundary between the sanctuary and the public areas.

While Extra Assistant Commissioner, Mebo, Toni Mitkong who also accompanied the exposure team from administration’s side said that many things were learnt by the village authorities on eco-tourism benefits out of tourist flow in Kaziranga National Park.

Similarly, Binsing Mo:ying Darne Committee, Chairman, Maklung Apum also shared the same view of learning lots from the eco-tourism benefits of community people, especially, the Karbi community gaining economically from Kaziranga National Park tourist flow.

Meanwhile, Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo, Sibo Passing who led the exposure team at Kaziranga informed that the village authorities visiting Kaziranga National Park during the ‘Pimey’ festival of the Adis celebrated the festival at Kaziranga park on 7th November evening.

On the Pimey festival of the Adi tribe, people used to hunt wild animals, but this time village authorities celebrated the same festival amidst the wild animals at Kaziranga NP and knew the importance of preservation and protection of wild animals.

“While communities across the broader Adi region are engaged in traditional hunting and fishing activities as a part of the Pimey festival, a distinguished delegation of village authorities from Mebo Sub-Division led me, observed the festival amidst the captivating ambience of Kaziranga’s rich wildlife. The celebration was further enlivened by a campfire, meticulously organized to enhance the festive atmosphere”, added Sibo Passing.

A plantation programme was also carried out by the delegation of village authorities at Bagori Range of Kaziranga National Park jointly by the village authorities and staffs of Bagori range led by the RFO Santanu Gogoi wherein several saplings of Ketir Momir and Burey (Burmese grapes) were planted.

ADC Mebo has also appreciated the Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, Ms Sonali Ghosh for arranging the plantation drive who on her part assured the visiting delegation that the forest officials of Kaziranga will take care of the planted saplings from Arunachal Pradesh. The delegation also exchanged saplings brought from Mebo, Arunachal Pradesh with the members of an NGO “Aaranyak” at Community Research Centre, Kaziranga National Park.