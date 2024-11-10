Arunachal: VBMP completes inspection at Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan, Pasighat

PASIGHAT- A comprehensive two-day inspection by the Vidya Bharati Manak Parishad ( VBMP ) was successfully completed at Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan (DPVN) located at Talom Rukbo Nagar, Pasighat recently while focusing on the institution’s adherence to its educational standards.

The inspection, aimed at evaluating the school’s overall educational and administrative quality, covered five core areas: physical education, yoga, Sanskrit, music, and moral and spiritual education.

Each of these fundamental areas was assessed to ensure they meet the council’s standards for holistic development.

In addition to the curriculum evaluation, the inspection team also conducted an in-depth review of the school’s hostel facilities and administrative offices, ensuring they align with operational and student welfare standards.

On the part of school administration, Vidya Kant Jha, Principal, expressed satisfaction with the feedback received and the school is looking forward to further enhancing their educational environment based on the inspection’s insights.

The visit underscores Vidya Bharati’s commitment to promoting quality education and cultural values in its associated institutions, with Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan setting a promising example for other schools.

Vidya Bharati Akhil Bhartiya Siksha Sansthan is the biggest educational non-government organization in the country and must be the biggest in the world too. Today under its umbrella more than 13,000 formal schools and more than 10,000 informal schools run providing education to some 30 lakh students.

With the basic aim of providing India-centric education, the best in its class and with the objective to fulfill the expectations of the society from Vidya Bharati, a decision was taken to form the Manak Parishad to see that quality does not hamper with the ever-growing numbers of schools as quality and quantity had to go together.