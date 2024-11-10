Arunachal: AWAZ is the top torch bearer of Apatani society, says MLA Hage Appa

ZIRO- Appreciating the yeomen and pioneering works of Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ), Ziro-Hapoli MLA Hage Appa said AWAZ continues to remain as the top torch bearer of Apatani plateau and urged the organization to carry on with the good works for greater interest of the society.

MLA Appa was speaking as the chief guest during the Aluminium Jubilee-cum-4th General Conference of AWAZ at Abotani Hall here today.

Congratulating the outgoing and newly appointed AWAZ executive members, MLA Appa emphasized the importance of moving forward without dwelling on past issues as progress depends on looking ahead constructively.

‘Since its inception, AWAZ has initiated numerous innovative programs and policies aimed at upliftment of Apatani community. Now the results are there for all to see as Tanii women have made significant advancements in the field of education, sports, fashion, glamour, and brought laurels not only for Apatani community but for the entire state’, Appa said.

Emphasizing the need of collective growth, the MLA urged AWAZ to work hand-in-hand with other PAN Tanii NGO’s of TSD, AYA, ASU to take Apatani society to greater heights.

Emphasizing on ‘team work’, president of Tanii Supung Dukung and Guest of Honour H.K Shalla urged for collaboration and convergence between AWAZ and TSD in the greater interest of Apatani society. The TSD president also appreciated the excellent works done by the outgoing AWAZ executive body and advised the incoming incumbents to abide by the bye-laws of AWAZ to maintain transparency and fairness in their societal works.

While accepting the fact that Apatani women had more roles to play than their male counterparts in Apatani society, Lower Subansiri ZPC and special invitee Pura Dollo appealed the ZPM’s and gram panchayat leaders to support ‘women empowerment’ as propagated by AWAZ.

The new AWAZ president Dr.Subu Kampu Tasso said the main focus and activities of AWAZ presently would be tackling the challenging drug menace scourge in the valley, undertaking cleanliness drives in and around the Apatani Plateau including proper disposal of domestic and commercial wastes, and organizing health awareness camps.

‘Being a doctor myself and having served the State Health Department for the past 35 years, I am inclined to pay back to the society by advocating and organizing health awareness camps for a healthier Apatani society’, said Dr. Kampu.

The new AWAZ general secretary Takhe Rinyo Nani thanked the founder members of AWAZ and assured to keep the AWAZ flag flying high by working closely in tandem with other PAN Tanii NGO’s.

Outgoing AWAZ president Hibu Lily in her welcome address informed that AWAZ formed in 2015 had presently 28 joint secretaries and sector secretaries both in Ziro and Itanagar. Outgoing general secretary Leegang Ania presented the past three years achievement of AWAZ through a PPP.

Outgoing Capital Complex joint secretary Rubu Rinya, president Apatani Youth Association Pura Pugang and general secretary Apatani Students Union Koj Nichi also spoke on the occasion and shared their views.

The newly elected and selected AWAZ representatives for the tenure 2024-2027 comprise Dr.Subu Tasso Kampu president, Dusu Siira Yadi vice-president, Takhe Rinyo Nani general secretary, Tasso Tabing Yama Asstt.general secretary, Rubu Yaja Nani treasurer, Gyati Onya chief auditor, Tage Rita Takhe IPR secretary, Pura Sambyo Ampa Itanagar joint secretary, and Tage Tado Ania Naharlagun joint secretary

Meanwhile, 15 Apatani Women Achievers were felicitated during the occasion.

Kago Mina was felicited for her excellent achievement in the field of education.

Koj Baya Eshi Membom, reigning Miss Arunachal Tadu Lunia, Dani Reela and Millo Yakang in the field of beauty and glamour.

Michi Dishi, Dani Nuri, Michi Piku, Tage Monyi and Tadu Opi in the field of games and sports.

Tage Rita Takhe and Bamin Yapii in the field of entrepreneurship.

Tage Kanya Hano and Dr. Hage Angku in the field of health and wellness. and

Millo Sunka in the field of art and culture.

All these awardees had excelled in their chosen fields of expertise and brought name and fame for their community and state in the national and international platforms.

Also, the winners of the literary and cultural competitions during the celebration were awarded prizes during the occasion.