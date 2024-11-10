ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 10th Yamin Hazarika Women of Substance Award conferred to Padmashri Mamang Dai

The Yamin Hazarika Woman of Substance Award honors women achievers from North East India.

ITANAGAR-   The tenth edition of the Yamin Hazarika Woman of Substance Award was conferred on noted poet and novelist, Mamang Dai at a function held in Guwahati recently. The Yamin Hazarika Woman of Substance Award honors women achievers from North East India.

Yamin Hazarika was a 1977 batch NCT of Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli Police Service Services (DANIPS) officer and was DCP, Delhi Police when she passed away in 1999 at a young age of 43. She was one of the first few female police leaders of the country.

The chief guest on the occasion was GP Singh, Director General of Police, Assam and the guest of Honour was Dipannita Jaiswal, MD, Dy 365.

Singh in his address said, ‘Being a woman in Khaki is a difficult task even today. Female cops still have to struggle for basic amenities like toilets when they are on duty in public places.’

Mamang Dai is a poet and novelist writing in English. She was correspondent the Hindustan Times, the Telegraph and The Sentinel newspapers and President, Arunachal Pradesh Union of working journalists. She also worked with World Wide Fund for nature in the Eastern Himalaya Biodiversity Hotspots programme.

In 2003 Dai received the state Verrier Elwin Award for her book Arunachal Pradesh- the hidden land featuring the culture, folklore and customs of Arunachal’s different communities.

She has featured in several national and international forums, and her poems, fiction and articles have been published in numerous journals and anthologies.

She was Member, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. (2011-2017) .

In 2011 Dai was awarded the Padma Shri, in recognition of her contribution in the field of literature and education, and is a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award 2017, for her novel The Black Hill, in English.

