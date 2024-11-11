Arunachal: ArSRLM with Mebo Sub-Division admin organizes block level orientation workshop on universalization of PRI-CBO convergence

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Block Level Orientation Workshop on the universalization Phase-I of PRI-CBO Convergence was held today on Monday at Mebo IB which served as a crucial milestone in fostering collaboration between Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) in Mebo CD block.

Organized by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) with the support of the Mebo Block administration, the workshop aimed to strengthen governance and service delivery at the grassroots level by creating synergies between these two key entities in rural development.

The event was chaired by Toni Mitkong, Extra Assistant Commissioner of Mebo Sub-Division, and brought together a wide range of stakeholders, including Gumin Tayeng, ZPM Monggu Bango-II, Panchayat leaders, department heads, ArSRLM representatives, leaders from Self-Help Group’s federation (CLF/PLF), and officials from Kudumbashree, a National Resource Organization (NRO).

Among the key participants were Nirvay Kumar Pankaj (BMM, BMMU Mebo), who provided an introduction to ArSRLM and shared glimpses of the pilot project. After the opening address, a video on the PRI-CBO convergence pilot was screened, offering a conceptual overview and aligning the participants with the ongoing implementation process also highlighted the roll out strategies of the project.

A central presentation was made by Mohd. Safder, State Project Coordinator of Kudumbashree NRO, who provided an in-depth look at the ArSRLM structure and its thematic focus areas. His presentation highlighted the critical role of PRI-CBO convergence in enhancing democratic processes within CBOs and facilitating the development of skilled personnel for more effective project execution.

He underscored the importance of cooperation among ArSRLM, line departments, PRIs, and CBOs in Mebo, and outlined the framework for project implementation, which includes establishing key committees such as the Gram Panchayat Planning Facilitation Team (GPPFT) and the Village Organization Coordination Committee (VOCC). These committees are vital to ensuring coordinated efforts in project execution at the local level.

The workshop also featured presentations from the Block Level Heads of various departments, including Family & Health Welfare, Agriculture, Horticulture, Environment and Forests, PHED, DoPR, Veterinary, and Education.

These sectoral presentations covered the specific schemes each department is running, the challenges encountered during implementation, and the potential for collaboration with CBOs to overcome these challenges.

Following these presentations, the Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) facilitated an open discussion, where PRI members and SHG’s Federation (CLF/PLF) leaders shared real-world experiences and insights, comparing their on-the-ground implementations with the guidelines and theoretical frameworks presented.

Following the departmental presentations, Ms. Shylaja, a Mentor Resource Person from Kudumbashree NRO, shared her experiences from previous projects, drawing parallels between the implementation challenges faced by different departments and her own work in other regions. Her insights added depth to the discussions and helped participants understand how similar challenges could be tackled through effective PRI-CBO convergence.

The workshop was further supported by BMMU Team led by Nirvay Kumar Pankaj (BMM), Mone Moyong (BCLH), Duggum Ete (BAA FI), and Jumpi Ete (CC) from the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), who helped facilitate the sessions and ensure smooth proceedings.

In closing, the EAC delivered a motivating address that reaffirmed the importance of PRI-CBO convergence for the region’s development. He emphasized the need for continued administrative support, involvement, and a sustained commitment to the initiative’s success. The workshop concluded on a positive note, highlighting the importance of collaboration for advancing rural governance and community-driven development in Mebo block and beyond.