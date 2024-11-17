Arunachal: Governor interacts with troops near LAC

MONIGONG- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), who is on a two-day visit to Shi Yomi District addressed a Sainiik Sammelan at Monigong, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on 17th November 2024.

He emphasized the commitment of both the armed forces and civil administration to safeguarding the region and fostering trust and cooperation among all stakeholders.

The Governor said that the sensitive international border in Arunachal Pradesh is of vital and strategic importance for national security. He urged the security forces to remain vigilant and uphold the proud traditions of the Indian Armed Forces in safeguarding the critical border regions.

Also Read- Arunachal Governor visits Vibrant Border Village of Monigong

The Governor shared insights into effective border management and modern security strategies. He stressed the importance of maintaining physical fitness and mental alertness to address the challenges posed by the sensitive borders.

The Governor further advised the forces to enhance vigilance and foster a sense of security among the local population. He emphasized the need to strengthen goodwill between the troops and the local communities, reinforcing the trust and cooperation essential for maintaining peace and harmony in the region.

The troops of Indian Army and personnel of Indo Tibetan Border Police and Assam Rifles were present in the Sainik Sammelan.

Also Read- Chowna Mein launches traditional ‘Adi Apong’ rice wine in Pasighat

56 Infantry Division General Officer Commanding Major General Akash Johar briefed the Governor on the operational preparedness and security measures in place to maintain the sanctity of the LAC. They also informed the Governor of the bonhomie existing amongst the security forces and local population and cordial relations with the district administration.

56 Infantry Division General Officer Commanding Major General Akash Johar briefed the Governor on the operational preparedness and security measures in place to maintain the sanctity of the LAC.

They also informed the Governor of the bonhomie existing amongst the security forces and local population and cordial relations with the district administration.