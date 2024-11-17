Arunachal: Governor visits Vibrant Border Village of Monigong

MONIGONG- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) visited the Vibrant Border Village of Monigong in Shi Yomi District on 17th November 2024. He interacted with the villagers and reviewed the projects and schemes taken under the Vibrant Border Village programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central and State governments are committed to bring development in all the first villages of the border area.

He said that the collaborative endeavour will ensure progress and prosperity of the rural community and at same time guarantee security and territorial integrity of the fragile border areas.

The Governor appealed to the people to participate in developmental and transformation progress of Arunachal Pradesh with ‘Nation First’ spirit and maintain the territorial integrity at the remote border villages.

He said that the concerted effort of all stakeholders will facilitate more progress and encourage reverse migration from urban to rural areas.

The Governor urged the people to work collectively towards achieving Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’. He emphasized that a ‘Viksit Arunachal’ is integral to this vision, achievable by prioritizing four key pillars of development: education, health, infrastructure, and tourism.

The Governor said that Shi Yomi District has huge potential for religious, eco and adventure tourism. He encouraged the youth to involve themselves in tourism-related avenues, such as tour operators, guides, creating home stay facilities and other ventures.

The Governor exhorted the local population to continue to maintain the cooperation and bonhomie with the security forces. He said that the armed forces are stationed in the area for the security of the nation and will always continue to contribute to the welfare of the local people.