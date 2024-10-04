Arunachal: Govt school headmaster held for sexually harassing girl students

ITANAGAR- A headmaster of a government school was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Thursday for allegedly harassing several girl students by sending messages with objectionable content to their mobile phones.

Muhammad Asgar Ali, the headmaster of the government secondary school at Gautampur under the Diyun circle was apprehended after a complaint was lodged by the students on Wednesday, Changlang Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu said.

On October 2, the police received the complaint in which students described repeated inappropriate behaviour and sexually coloured remarks made by Mr Ali and the impact on them.

The complainants alleged that several girl students had either dropped out of the school or were not attending classes due to his “persistent harassment”.

According to them, the headmaster had sent “sexually explicit messages to girl students of classes 9 and 10” and had called them to his residence on the pretext of providing financial aid and promising to promote them in exams.

Following the complaint, a special team was formed under the supervision of Miao SDPO Maga Tago and Diyun police station officer in-charge Lobsang Genden along with woman sub-inspector NS Thoumoung, the SP said.

“We are investigating the matter. We arrested the headmaster (I/C) of the school. We have also taken the statements of the victim students. Further investigation is underway,” Changlang district Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu told news agency.

The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) strongly condemns the actions of any teacher involved in inappropriate behavior, especially when teachers are entrusted as custodians of children. Such acts are not only a gross violation of trust but also deeply harm the children they are meant to protect and nurture.

In a press statement APWWS president Kani Nada Maling, appeal to the concerned District Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) to take swift action in sensitizing teaching faculties and staff