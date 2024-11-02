ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Seize Heroin

During the search, police recovered a soap case containing a suspected contraband drug, heroin, weighing 13.46 grams from his possession.

BANDERDEWA-   As a  part of the ongoing Operation Dawn, Banderdewa Police apprehended an interstate drug peddler and seized heroin from his possession on Friday, Informed, Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun

According to Police,  Based on credible information about the illegal trafficking of drugs from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh on a scooty, the Banderdewa police were immediately alerted.

Despite an attempt to intercept the suspect at the Banderdewa check gate, the vehicle evaded and continued towards Naharlagun.

A police team, comprising Inspector Kipa Hamak, OC PS Banderdewa, ASI L.P. Mema, Ct. T. Bomdom, and Ct. R. Tsering, pursued the suspect under the supervision of SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo.

The team successfully intercepted the vehicle at Borum village in Naharlagun and apprehended the suspect, identified as Babul Islam (38 years), resident of Bihupuria in Lakhimpur district of Assam.

A case has been registered at PS Banderdewa under BDW/PS/Case No. 67/2024, U/s 21(b) of the NDPS Act. The accused Babul Islam has been arrested and is currently in custody.

