Manipur Police Officer Abducted By 200 Armed Miscreants from home

IMPHAL- Tension further escalated in Manipur on Tuesday after an additional superintendent ( ASP ) of police was abducted by armed miscreants, in Imphal East district, the police said. It is reported that the armed miscreants vandalized the household properties at the residence.

The Manipur Police, in a statement, added that Imphal East additional superintendent of police Moirangthem Amit Singh was later rescued after a swift action by cops and security forces.

The officer, Amit Singh, posted in the operations wing of the Manipur Police, has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. In the Tuesday evening attack, armed cadres allegedly belonging to the Arambai Tenggol ransacked the house and damaged at least four vehicles with gunfire.

Giving details of the incident that took place around 7 pm on Tuesday, the Manipur Police said armed miscreants numbering about 200 coming in vehicles stormed the residence of Amit Singh.

“Firing incident at the residence of Addl SP, IW, Moirangthem Amit, MPS On 27th February, 2024. Armed miscreants numbering about 200 coming in vehicles stormed at the residence of the Additional Superintendent of Police, Shri Moirangthem Amit Singh, MPS, s/o Dr. M. Kulla Singh of Wangkhei Tokpam Leikai, under Porompat PS of Imphal East district. The armed miscreants vandalized the household properties at the residence,” the Manipur Police posted on X (formally Twitter).

“On getting information, additional security forces rushed to the spot. In the resulting police action, two individuals namely Rabinash Moirangthem, 24 yrs s/o M. Ranjan of Kwakeithel Akham Leikai and Kangujam Bhimsen, 20 yrs c/o K. Abosana of Khongman Bashikhong sustained injuries on their persons and were admitted to JNIMS Hospital, Porompat. In the midst of the incident, the Addl SP and one of his escorts were abducted by the armed miscreants. They were later rescued from Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai area and admitted to Raj Medicity for medical treatment. A case has been registered in this regard and investigation has started,” it added.