Arunachal: Governor appeals people to participate in democratic process

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) received his Elector’s Photo Identity Card from the officials of Nirvachan Bhavan, Itanagar on 28th February 2024.

Ms Ira Singhal, OSD to CEO, and Ms Shania Mize, Deputy CEO, Nirvachan Bhavan, Itanagar handed over the ‘EPIC’ card to the Governor.

Proudly receiving his voting card, the Governor said that voting is a fundamental right which must be exercised by all responsible citizens. It’s a way to safeguard other rights and freedoms by ensuring that everyone has a voice in the political process.

He said that through voting, diverse perspectives and voices can be represented in government.

The Governor said that voting is a cornerstone of democracy, and it’s essential for ensuring that governments are accountable, responsive, and reflective of the will of the people.

He said that voting allows citizens to participate in the democratic process by selecting representatives who will make decisions on their behalf. It ensures that the government reflects the will of the people.

The Governor, while appealing to the people to participate in the voting, said that individuals can influence the direction of policies and legislation on issues that matter to them.

It’s a way for citizens to have a say in shaping the laws and regulations that govern society. Moreover, it is a way for individuals to feel connected to their communities and have a sense of ownership over the decisions that affect their lives, he said.