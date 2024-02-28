Arunachal: Law Students Conduct Door to Door Legal Awareness Campaign

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), Itanagar, in collaboration with the law students of Arunachal Law Academy (ALA), Lekhi conducted Door to Door Legal Awareness Programme today.

Six team consisting of Legal Aid Functionaries of Arunachal Pradesh SLSA and law students of ALA covered various areas of Emchi, Gumto, Lekhi, Midpu, Mani, Sopo & Chiputa and imparted awareness on topics such Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, Legal Aid Clinic, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, 2012, Lok Adalat, Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, Para Legal Volunteers Scheme, 2009, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) Act, 1988 and about Free Legal Aid & services entitled under Section 12 of the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987.

A total of 200 common citizens were sensitized and application formats for availing free legal aid and compensation under Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme (APVCS), 2011 along with Pamphlets/IEC materials of various National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) mandated schemes and various other welfare schemes were also distributed on the spot during the conducted door to door outreach campaign.