Arunachal: Flying Squad raided Shops near schools in Itanagar, seized huge quantity of tobacco products

At the end of the surprise checking and raid, all the seized Cigarettes, other tobacco products and alcohol were burnt and disposed in the office premises of EAC Itanagar, C -Sector Itanagar.

Last Updated: February 27, 2024
1 minute read

ITANAGAR- The Flying Squad of District Tobacco Control Cell, Itanagar Capital Region conducted a surprise checking drive of all the shops near schools of Itanagar mainly at P – Sector area under the provision of COTPA section 6a & 6b under the banner.

A Squad team consisting of EAC Itanagar Khoda Lasa, District consultant and team of DTCC along with police team comprising of S. Haddong S.I successfully seized a very huge amount of cigarettes and other tobacco products along with alcohol sold illegally from different shops situated within 100 m radius of educational institutions.

Arunachal: Market inspection carried out at Hollongi

All the Shop owners violating COTPA Section 6 (a) & (b) were challaned amounting to Rs 200/- each and were warned from further selling of any type of Tobacco products near educational institutions and were asked to abide by the laws under COTPA to help the youths to live a Tobacco Free life & towards a Tobacco Free society & Environment.

