Arunachal: Governor addresses the NEC plenary

SHILLONG- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) participated and addressed the 71st Plenary of North Eastern Council at Shillong on 19th January 2024. He highlighted the achievements and challenges of the State in the infrastructure development and law and order and commitment of the State towards the Viksit Bharat initiative at the NEC forum.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that in the past seven years, Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed a substantial surge in road infrastructure with 65% increase in road density, 64% expansion in road length, and the construction of an extensive 19,863 km road network. He said that while good progress has been made in the hinterland, issues related to forest clearance need to be speeded up.

The Governor said that the region has made substantial investments in enhancing air connectivity. In addition to the Greenfield Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi, Itanagar, inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister, the State boasts operational airports in Pasighat, Tezu, and Ziro, along with seven advanced landing grounds and 25 operational helipads. Notably, the state was honoured with the ‘Best Emerging State in Aviation Sector’ award at the Wings India-2022 Conference, he said.

The Governor, who has toured the militancy affected districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding said that to counter unlawful activities the security structures are being beefed up and coordinated, but it requires additional assistance from the Military and Para Military forces. He informed that Army and Para Military Forces have forged excellent relations with the local population and have been assisting them to overcome local challenges through Sadbhavna activities.

The Governor said that the State Government is cultivating a vibrant Start-Up ecosystem, while taking advantage of our skilled and talented youth. He said that the State Government aims to empower the youth, transforming them into entrepreneurs and become job creators rather than job seekers.

The Governor expressed gratitude to the Union Government for providing the State with the invaluable opportunity of hosting the G20 and C20 Meetings and showcasing various tribal cultures, arts, and innovations by budding innovators were greatly appreciated by all delegates.

The Governor said that the State is aiming to attain saturation of flagship priority schemes, while working diligently to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are covered by the target dates, in keeping with the ambitious vision of the Prime Minister.

The Governor said that during the next twenty-five years of ‘Amrit Kaal’, Arunachal Pradesh is committed to doing its utmost to contribute to the nation’s journey of becoming ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.