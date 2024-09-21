Northeastern States Witnessing Unusual Rise in Temperatures

GUWAHATI- Assam and other northeastern states are witnessing an unusual rise in temperatures, exacerbated by a significant lack of rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported a concerning spike, with maximum temperatures soaring 5 to 6°C above normal over the past four days.

The current heatwave has seen temperatures consistently exceed 35°C, peaking at 38°C on Thursday.

Sohra in Meghalaya recorded an astonishing 8.1°C above normal, while Silchar reported the highest maximum temperature at 38.4°C, followed closely by Pasighat and Guwahati, both at 38°C.

Cities including Dibrugarh, Tezpur, Jorhat, North Lakhimpur, and Agartala have also reported high temperatures ranging from 37 to nearly 38°C. State capitals are similarly affected, with Imphal in Manipur recording 33.7°C—3.7°C above normal—and Agartala reaching 37.6°C—5°C above normal.

Also Read- Nocte and Tutsa Communities Unite for Grand Ronghuan Festival Celebration in Tirap

Looking ahead, the IMD forecasts hot and humid weather likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on September 20 and 21, extending to Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from September 20 to 22.

Fortunately, rainfall is expected to make a comeback next week, with predictions for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from September 22 to 26; Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya from September 23 to 26; and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on September 26.

Also Read- Pema Khandu flags off ‘Soul of India’ ride from War Memorial in Tawang

So far, the entire region, with the exception of Arunachal Pradesh, has experienced an overall ‘normal’ monsoon. However, Arunachal Pradesh has faced a significant shortfall, recording 28% deficient rainfall, with only 1,125.9 mm accumulated from June 1 to September 20.