Arunachal: Congress protest at Tezu as nationwide movement against BJP govt

TEZU- The Lohit & Anjaw District Congress Committee staged a Dharna protest at Gandhi Chowk, Tezu District, Lohit, Arunachal Pradesh, on 21th September 2024, in solidarity with the nationwide movement against the BJP government.

In continuation with the ongoing nationwide protest demanding for JPC on Adani Megascam, Nationwide caste census, respect to the Constitution of India and immediate implementation of Women Reservation bill was organized at Tezu by the District Congress Committees of Lohit and Anjaw.

The resource person was Mina Toko APCC Vice President. Those accompanying her were APCC in-charge of Lohit District Mamang Taksing and BCC president Talli Kraa Daadi Langpu Tallang.

Also Read- APMCC and APCC conduct Nari Nyay Andolan in Pasighat

Dignitaries present were Lohit DCC president Badamso Tayang, BCC president Bisip Bellai, Anjaw DCC President Bajalum Korah, Anjaw BCC president Gungso Kri and contesting candidate of 44-Tezu Assembly Constituency of the last held elections Ms Jeremai Krong.

Women in large numbers came to support the immediate implementation of women reservation bill.