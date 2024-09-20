National

AICSU Condemns Communal Attacks on Indigenous Peoples in Bangladesh

According to the Union, at least 5 Adivasis have been killed, hundreds injured, over 200 houses gutted, and thousands displaced in the latest attacks which is still continuing.

Last Updated: September 20, 2024
1 minute read
AICSU Condemns Communal Attacks on Indigenous Peoples in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI:   The All-India Chakma Students Union (AICSU) – the Apex Students body of the Chakmas of India – has submitted memorandums to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, Government of India and Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh interim Government for the protection of the Indigenous Peoples/Adivasis of Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh.

AICSU has sought urgent, effective and decisive intervention of the government of India to pressurise the government of Bangladesh to immediately halt the ongoing Bangladesh Army-backed communal attacks upon the Adivasis (indigenous communities) of Chittagong Hill Tracts since yesterday (19th September 2024).

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the Union, at least 5 Adivasis have been killed, hundreds injured, over 200 houses gutted, and thousands displaced in the latest attacks which is still continuing.

Also Read- Pema Khandu flags off ‘Soul of India’ ride from War Memorial in Tawang

The number of casualties is expected to rise as reports are trickling in slowly. The situation is really perilous and critical. The law and order have completely collapsed. There is no safety for the minorities and Adivasis.

These latest communal attacks are in response to the “March for Identity” rally wherein about 40,000 peaceful protestors from tribal communities participated at Khagrachari on the 18th of September 2024 demanding Constitutional recognition of their rights and identity as Adivasis/Indigenous Peoples and implementation of the CHT Peace Accord of 1997, among others.

The unfortunate incident of the 18th of September 2024 whereby a Bengali Muslim settler namely Md Mamun died (who had been facing several criminal cases) while fleeing after stealing a motorbike in Dighinala, is just an excuse to launch ruthless communal attacks upon the indigenous peoples by the Bengali settlers, directly aided by the Bangladeshi security forces.

Tags
Last Updated: September 20, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

IAS officer Dharmendra appointed as Delhi’s Chief Secretary

IAS officer Dharmendra appointed as Delhi’s Chief Secretary

Bihar Temple Stampede: seven people, including three women, lost their lives

Bihar Temple Stampede: seven people, including three women, lost their lives

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee leaves a lasting legacy Arunachal CM Khandu

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee leaves a lasting legacy Arunachal CM Khandu

7.5K women go missing across Karnataka in last six months

7.5K women go missing across Karnataka in last six months

Kerala landslides Update: Death toll reaches 93, Two days State mourning

Kerala landslides Update: Death toll reaches 93, Two days State mourning

Howrah-Mumbai Express derailed in Jharkhand, Two killed, 20 injured

Howrah-Mumbai Express derailed in Jharkhand, Two killed, 20 injured

4 Passengers Die as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derail in UP's Gonda

4 Passengers Die as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derail in UP’s Gonda

Ramdev’s Patanjali Halts Sale Of 14 Products Amid Legal Battle. Check The Items

Ramdev’s Patanjali Halts Sale Of 14 Products Amid Legal Battle. Check The Items

Arunachal Pradesh Governor launches a book on ‘Kargil War’

Arunachal Pradesh Governor launches a book on ‘Kargil War’

Hathras Stampede: 116, Including Children, Killed In Stampede At Religious Event In UP

Hathras Stampede: 116, Including Children, Killed In Stampede At Religious Event In UP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button