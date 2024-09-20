AICSU Condemns Communal Attacks on Indigenous Peoples in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: The All-India Chakma Students Union (AICSU) – the Apex Students body of the Chakmas of India – has submitted memorandums to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, Government of India and Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh interim Government for the protection of the Indigenous Peoples/Adivasis of Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh.

AICSU has sought urgent, effective and decisive intervention of the government of India to pressurise the government of Bangladesh to immediately halt the ongoing Bangladesh Army-backed communal attacks upon the Adivasis (indigenous communities) of Chittagong Hill Tracts since yesterday (19th September 2024).

According to the Union, at least 5 Adivasis have been killed, hundreds injured, over 200 houses gutted, and thousands displaced in the latest attacks which is still continuing.

The number of casualties is expected to rise as reports are trickling in slowly. The situation is really perilous and critical. The law and order have completely collapsed. There is no safety for the minorities and Adivasis.

These latest communal attacks are in response to the “March for Identity” rally wherein about 40,000 peaceful protestors from tribal communities participated at Khagrachari on the 18th of September 2024 demanding Constitutional recognition of their rights and identity as Adivasis/Indigenous Peoples and implementation of the CHT Peace Accord of 1997, among others.

The unfortunate incident of the 18th of September 2024 whereby a Bengali Muslim settler namely Md Mamun died (who had been facing several criminal cases) while fleeing after stealing a motorbike in Dighinala, is just an excuse to launch ruthless communal attacks upon the indigenous peoples by the Bengali settlers, directly aided by the Bangladeshi security forces.