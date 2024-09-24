North East

Youth-driven NGOs from Arunachal Pradesh Participate in “Rainbow North East” Consultancy Program

Two prominent organizations from Arunachal Pradesh, AP QueerStation and Arunachal Citizens' Rights (ACR), were key participants.

Last Updated: September 24, 2024
1 minute read
Youth-driven NGOs from Arunachal Pradesh Participate in "Rainbow North East" Consultancy Program

GUWAHATI- Youth-led NGOs from Arunachal Pradesh recently took part in a consultancy program titled “Rainbow North East: Mapping Young Groups in Northeast India,” organized by Ya_All and UNAIDS.

The event addressed critical issues such as women’s rights, sexual health, LGBTQIA+ challenges, environmental concerns, youth substance abuse, transgender livelihoods, and health initiatives.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Two prominent organizations from Arunachal Pradesh, AP QueerStation and Arunachal Citizens’ Rights (ACR), were key participants.

 Sawang Wangchha, a queer activist from AP QueerStation, shed light on the struggles of the tribal queer community in addressing LGBTQIA+ topics within a patriarchal society. He also appealed for support from global organizations like UNAIDS to uplift the queer population in the region.

Representatives Shivani Wangkheirakpam and Bamang Buru from Arunachal Citizen’s rights (ACR)  emphasized importance of  indigenous people’s  rights, while also addressing other critical issues such as climate change, HIV/STD awareness, gender empowerment, and the challenges faced by sex workers and child  trafficking  in Arunachal Pradesh.

The consultancy program also featured organizations from other Northeastern states, such as Akam Foundation, The Humsafar Trust, and Can Youth. A collaboration between UNAIDS and Ya_All, the event marked the second phase of the initiative, with plans to continue addressing pressing issues across Northeast India.

Tags
Last Updated: September 24, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: RGU brings laurel at the Five-day long North East NSS Festival 2024

Arunachal: RGU brings laurel at the Five-day long North East NSS Festival 2024

Sikkim Landslide: Woman Killed After Boulder Falls On Taxi

Manipur: Five suspected Kuki militants arrested with arms and ammunitions

Manipur: Five suspected Kuki militants arrested with arms and ammunitions

Mizoram: Three member of a family feared dead due to landslide in Aizawl

Mizoram: Three member of a family feared dead due to landslide in Aizawl

Manipur: Newly Constructed Baily Bridge Collapses, driver dead as truck falls into river

Assam Flood: Kaziranga National Park under flood, 61 camps inundated

Assam Flood: Kaziranga National Park under flood, 61 camps inundated

Assam: Six police personnel sentenced to life imprisonment for beating man to death

Assam: Six police personnel sentenced to life imprisonment for beating man to death

Weather Forecast : IMD predicts widespread rainfall across Northeast India

Weather Forecast : IMD predicts widespread rainfall across Northeast India

Manipur: Major Fire breaks out near Chief Minister's Bungalow

Manipur: Major Fire breaks out near Chief Minister’s Bungalow

Assam: Man arrested near Guwahati for involvement in Manipur-based banned group

Assam: Man arrested near Guwahati for involvement in Manipur-based banned group

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button