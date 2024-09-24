Arunachal: Food Street Mela Celebrates Cleanliness and Local Cuisine in Tezu

TEZU- As part of the Swacchta Hi Seva Campaign, the District Administration, in collaboration with the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) and the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department, organized a vibrant Food Street Mela in Tezu under the theme “ Swachh Food Street”.

The event featured stalls allocated to local street food vendors, showcasing a variety of culinary delights while adhering to stringent health, hygiene, and sanitation norms.

Deputy Commissioner Shashvat Saurabh, who served as the chief guest, emphasized the importance of cleanliness in daily life. He highlighted the detrimental effects of consuming unhygienic food and stated that the initiative aimed to engage the community in the administration’s cleanliness efforts.

“It is crucial for everyone to internalize the message of cleanliness and promote it across the district,” he urged, calling on youths and citizens to champion this cause.

Additional remarks were made by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kunal Yadav, IAS, who discussed the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme. He encouraged eligible participants to take advantage of the benefits it offers.

Attendees expressed their enthusiasm, noting that this was the first event of its kind in the district. Many enjoyed the delicious offerings while appreciating the innovative approach to promoting cleanliness.

Participants agreed that the Food Street Mela not only provided a recreational outlet but also effectively conveyed vital health messages to the community.

Also, during the program 60 days Tobacco free Youth Campaign 2.0 was launched by DC Lohit. Water Filters were also distributed to the Street Vendors as a part of the program by Banking institutions of the lohit District.