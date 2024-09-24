Arunachal: CHF organised NSS Camp at Mebo Village

PASIGHAT- The College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF), Pasighat successfully conducted a special National Service Scheme (NSS) camp from 18th to 24th September, 2024. The camp was primarily attended by the B.Sc. Horticulture and Forestry NSS volunteers.

The camp commenced at the Mebo Village (Gidum segment) with an inauguration ceremony. During the event, bamboo dustbins were distributed, and saplings were planted around the area to promote environmental awareness.

The inauguration was presided over by Dr. B.N. Hazarika, Dean of the College of Horticulture and Forestry, along with the presence of local leaders including Gaon Buras Tokram Ratan, Principal of Mebo Upper Primary School T.B. Chettri, Student Welfare Officer Dr. Nilay Kumar, and NSS Officer Dr. P.K. Nimbolkar, CHF, Pasighat and other village members.

During this camp NSS volunteers carried out cleanliness drive, kitchen gardening and teaching sessions at local schools, contributing to community development and education.

A rally was organized to raise awareness about drug abuse, plantation and AIDS. The week-long camp concluded with a blood donation drive and celebration of NSS day on 24th September, 2024.

Fifteen NSS volunteers donated the blood in BPGH hospital in august presence of Mrs. Aini Taki Taloh, Founder Chairperson of voluntary blood donation organization AYANG.