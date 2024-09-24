Arunachal

Arunachal: CHF organised NSS Camp at Mebo Village

The camp was primarily attended by the B.Sc. Horticulture and Forestry NSS volunteers.

Last Updated: September 24, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: CHF organised NSS Camp at Mebo Village

PASIGHAT-  The College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF), Pasighat successfully conducted a special National Service Scheme (NSS) camp from 18th to 24th September, 2024. The camp was primarily attended by the B.Sc. Horticulture and Forestry NSS volunteers.

The camp commenced at the Mebo Village (Gidum segment) with an inauguration ceremony. During the event, bamboo dustbins were distributed, and saplings were planted around the area to promote environmental awareness.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The inauguration was presided over by Dr. B.N. Hazarika, Dean of the College of Horticulture and Forestry, along with the presence of local leaders including Gaon Buras  Tokram Ratan, Principal of Mebo Upper Primary School T.B. Chettri, Student Welfare Officer Dr. Nilay Kumar, and NSS Officer Dr. P.K. Nimbolkar, CHF, Pasighat and other village members.

Also Read- DC Namsai announced 60-day Tobacco Free Youth Campaign from 24 Sep

During this camp NSS volunteers carried out cleanliness drive, kitchen gardening and teaching sessions at local schools, contributing to community development and education.

A rally was organized to raise awareness about drug abuse, plantation and AIDS. The week-long camp concluded with a blood donation drive and celebration of NSS day on 24th September, 2024.

Also Read- 14 villages in Papum Pare dist identified for PMJUGA

Fifteen NSS volunteers donated the blood in BPGH hospital in august presence of Mrs. Aini Taki Taloh, Founder Chairperson of voluntary blood donation organization AYANG.

Tags
Last Updated: September 24, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: DC Namsai announced 60-day Tobacco Free Youth Campaign from 24 Sep

Arunachal: DC Namsai announced 60-day Tobacco Free Youth Campaign from 24 Sep

Arunachal: Tourism Dept organises Cleanliness drive at Tawang Monastery

Arunachal: Tourism dept organises cleanliness drive at Tawang Monastery

Arunachal: 14 villages in Papum Pare dist identified for PMJUGA

Arunachal: 14 villages in Papum Pare dist identified for PMJUGA

Arunachal: Saplings planted across the Longding to mark ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’

Arunachal: Saplings planted across Longding to mark ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’

Arunachal: Governor visits Pipsorang, Tali

Arunachal: Governor visits Pipsorang, Tali

Arunachal: Akashwani Tawang celebrated its 50th year

Arunachal: Akashwani Tawang celebrated its 50th year

Arunachal: Governor adopts TB patients from Kra Daadi as Ni-Kshay Mitra

Arunachal: Governor adopts TB patients from Kra Daadi as Ni-Kshay Mitra

Arunachal: Himalayan University organized Skill Orientation Program on Organic Farming and Integrated Farming System

Arunachal: Himalayan University organized Skill Orientation Program on Organic Farming and Integrated Farming System

Arunachal: Imported palm oil sprouts improve farmers' economic condition

Arunachal: Imported palm oil sprouts improve farmers’ economic condition

Naina Subba from Arunachal crowned Sikkim Miss Limbu Season -3

Naina Subba from Arunachal crowned Sikkim Miss Limbu Season-3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button