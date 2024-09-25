Arunachal: CoSAAP to join nation-wide protest over demand for OPS on 26th Sep

ITANAGAR- The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh ( CoSAAP ) will be joining the National Protest Day on 26th September 2024 called by the All India State Government Employees Federation (AISGEF). The AISGEF is organising the nation-wide protest in demand for the restoration of the Old Pension System (OPS).

All India State Government Employees Federation (AISGEF) on Monday announced that they will observe September 26 as ‘National Protest Day’ against the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) and New Pension Scheme (NPS) while demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Talking to Arunachal24, Gonya Riba, Gen, Secretary CoSAAP informed that “the state government employees will wear Black Badges as a mark of protest while attending the office/duty on 26th September 2024.

During launch time, employees will gather and protest in support of their demand. In AP Civil secretariat govt employees will gather in between Block No. 1 & 2 and protest. In district head quarters all over state, employees will gather in front of DC’s Office and will protest.

During the protest, the employees shall sought slogans such as;

Complete scraping of NPS and restoration of OPS Non implementation of UPS in the state Immediate constitution of 8th central pay commission for its timely implementation from January, 1, 2026.

The said National Protest Day will be observed peacefully and in a democratic Way, Riba said.