Arunachal: Khandu assures funds for upgradation of RKM Hospital to a 200 bedded hospital

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today assured funds for upgradation of Rama Krishna Mission Hospital to a 200 bedded hospital while informing that Rs 62 crore has already been earmarked for start of work. The Chief Minister announced that in the coming years two more medical colleges would be established in the state under PPP mode.

Requesting the RKM authorities to submit its detailed plan to the state government as soon as possible, he assured that the required funds, which will be around Rs 130-40 crores, will be provided.

“We have been able to increase our state owned resources manifold and therefore there will be no dearth of funds for all essential infrastructure development especially in the health sector,” he said.

Khandu was speaking after inaugurating a Liquid Medical Oxygen Plant with oxygen refilling facility of 10000 Ltrs capacity, 40 oxygen cylinders at a time refilling capacity, an ICU, one Emergency Care Centre, a Police Chowki and a sports arena at the hospital.

He informed that acknowledging the yeoman services of RKM Hospital the state government had decided to install the LMO plant with Oxygen Cylinder Refilling Station through NHM and also to upgrade existing emergency unit to emergency care centre through state budget.

Also Read- HD Kumaraswamy visits Basar, Reviews Developmental Activities

“COVID came as a lesson for us and we gave everything to completely overhaul our health care system. Today all the district hospitals, PHCs and CHCs are being upgraded with new infrastructure, equipment, facilities and manpower,” Khandu said.

In this direction, he revealed, the state government has installed Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) plant with Oxygen Cylinder Refilling facilities in Seven strategic locations – Aalo, Pasighat, Ziro, Tezu, RKM Hospital Itanagar, Tawang and Yingkiong. Additionally Liquid Medical Oxygen plant has been also installed in Khonsa and TRIHMS.

Citing the example of TRIHMS, state’s first medical college hospital that came up during his tenure as Chief Minister, Khandu said that it has now become one of the best hospitals in the region with all modern facilities, equipment and manpower.

Also Read- Naina Subba from Arunachal crowned Sikkim Miss Limbu Season-3

He appreciated the Rama Krishna Mission for venturing into the state before Independence, when the state as a political unit didn’t even exist, to offer health and education services to the tribals of the state.

“The Rama Krishna Mission schools at Aalo and Deomali are the pioneers of quality education in the state. Students from these schools are serving in various capacities across the state and the country,” he pointed.

While light-heartedly mentioning that western Arunachal remained deprived of RKM’s quality education, Khandu however expressed gratitude that on his earnest requests one RKM school has stared functioning in Lumdung in East Kameng district.

Also Read- 14 villages in Papum Pare dist identified for PMJUGA

“20 years from now, we will see students of western Arunachal too serving in hot seats and contributing to the society as officers, politicians and businessmen and women,” Khandu added.

In response to RKMH Secretary Maharaj’s request to inaugurate the 200 bedded hospital on the occasions of the hospital’s golden Jubilee celebration in 2028, Khandu reminded that only four years remains till 2028 and urged the authorities to expedite the work.

“If we are to inaugurate the new hospital in 2028 we have to work fast without compromising on quality. I have full faith on our Swamijis and I will ensure there is no dearth in funds for the project,” he added.

The event was also witnessed by local legislator Techi Kaso, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, DGP Anand Mohan and others.