Arunachal: Workshop on “Mental Health and Well-being” held at RGU

ITANAGAR- A two-day workshop dedicated to ‘Mental Health and Well-being’ designed to support both University students and educators, was organized as part of the Project “Mapping and Exploration of Mental Health Status of Students and Teachers of RGU” on 23rd and 24th September, 2024, to cultivate a culture of well-being in the campus.

Day 1 delved into the strategies for fostering resilience and self-care among students. Inaugural session commenced with the welcome address by Dr. Dharmeshwari Lourembam, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, RGU who briefed on the significance behind the program on Mental health and Well-being.

The first day saw active participation of around 600 students of I Semester from across all Departments, who have just entered into the University system of academic programmes. They were engaged in fruitful dyadic interactive session.

Professor Jitendra Nagpal, Senior Psychiatrist and Program Director, Expressions India narrated the fundamentals and nuances of mental health and overall well-being through theoretical and practical demonstrations He praised the University authority for taking a proactive and student centric approach to mental health and wellness and Socio-emotional learning.

Dr. N. T. Rikam, Registrar, RGU underscored the need to inculcate the concept and its basics into the curriculum for a formal dissemination of talks to undo the prevailing stigma, myths and taboo in society and strive on the paths of true progress as mankind.

Professor Saket Kushwaha, Vice-Chancellor, RGU encouraged the faculties and various departments to hold hands in carrying out more of such programs and congratulated the organizing team for conducting a meaningful workshop benefitting the target population.

He appreciated the idea of parental role played by the teachers, teachers’ supportive role in empathy towards students. He explained the idea of mental health mapping of students and how to create a platform for increasing mental health awareness and health seeking behavior for a healthy socio-psychological aptitude and educational career.

The second day program kickstarted with the welcome address by Prof. S. K. Patnaik, Dean, Faculty of Environment Science and Co-Cordinator of the Programme gave the birds eye view of day 1 and further delivered a tone setting address.

The first technical session titled “Indicators to look for Mental Health Concerns Among Young Adults” was delivered by Dr. Diptadhi Mukherjee, Psychiatrist, Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur.

It was followed by Dr. Priyadarshee Abhishek, Clinical Psychologist, LGBRIMH, Tezpur, titled “Mental Health and Learning Disabilities: Some Common Measures that can be used by Teachers at the University Level”.

The third technical session focused on “Mental Health Prevention and Promotion Among Young Adults: Role of Paraprofessionals and Non-Clinicians” delivered by Dr. Bikram Sutradhar, Psychiatry, Nalbari Medical College, Assam.

Ms. Nabam Yeni, Clinical Psychologist, State Mental Hospital, Midpu, GoAP delivered the final session on “Teacher’s Role in Help-Seeking Behaviour of Students”.

Professor Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor extended his words of encouragement in absentia and highlighted on the teacher’s role particularly in re-rooting the concepts, content and context in classroom to overcome learning disability.

He emphasized that the faculty members by virtue of their role in society have to prepare the students with more attitude of resilience and forward looking to achieve greater heights. Both days wrapped up with the Vote of Thanks delivered by Dr. Varsha Patnaik, Co-Coordinator of the Programme.