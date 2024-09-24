Arunachal: One lakh Household rely on the IMC to manage their waste daily

ITANAGAR- ‘Over one lakh households and at least three lakh residents rely on the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) to manage their waste daily, including from business establishments’, said Mayor Tamme Phassang.

The IMC Mayor shared this household survey report while addressing the media during a mass cleanliness drive held at Ward No. 9 on Tuesday.

He also informed that the drive held today was the part of IMC’s ongoing “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign, saw hundreds of participants, including youth, students, and members of the public, led by Corporator Ward No. 9 Pakyum Yana.

Mayor Phassang emphasized that while the IMC is leading the efforts to keep the city clean, however the public cooperation is essential for long-term success.

“Though IMC is spearheading this campaign, it is the public who have to play the major role in keeping the city clean and green.

Unless we, the citizens, take our responsibility seriously, our efforts and campaigns won’t succeed,” said the Mayor.

The mayor further highlighted the immense challenge IMC faces in managing tons of garbage generated daily from more than one lakh households.

He urged residents to adopt better waste management practices and develop a stronger civic sense to help reduce the city’s waste burden.

In addition to cleanliness drives, IMC is organizing literary events and marathons to raise awareness about the importance of a clean and green city.

Mayor Phassang appealed to the public to join hands in making Itanagar a cleaner and more sustainable place to live.