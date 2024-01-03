ADVERTISMENT
North East

PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Pema Khandu condole loss of lives in tragic accident in Assam

The accident took place at around 5 a.m. in the Balijan area near Dergaon.

Last Updated: January 3, 2024
GUWAHATI-   Prime Minister Narendra Modi,  Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu have condoled the loss of lives in the tragic road accident at Dergaon in Assam’s Golaghat district this morning.

At least 12 people were killed and 25 others injured after a bus collided with a truck at Dergaon in Assam’s Golaghat district on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place at around 5 a.m. in the Balijan area near Dergaon.

According to the police, 10 people died on the spot and the remaining two succumbed to their injuries at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

Police said there were 49 passengers in the bus and the deceased included two children and two women. Conditions of some of the injured are said to be critical.

The bus was boarded by picknickers who were on their way to the Tilinga Mandir in Tinsukia district, when it was hit by a speeding truck, which was oncoming from the opposite direction and that too in the wrong lane.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote, “Deeply pained at the loss of precious lives in a tragic mishap in Assam’s Dergaon. My thoughts are with the bereaved family members. May Lord Buddha bless them with strength to cope with these difficult times and grant eternal peace to the departed souls! Wishing speedy recovery to the injured bus passengers!.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives in the accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari also condoled the loss of lives and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

” Heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragic road mishap in Golaghat, Assam. My thoughts are with the bereaved families during this challenging time. Wishing a swift recovery to the injured,” the Union Minister posted on X.

 

