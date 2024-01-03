ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: JD(U) names first candidate for 2024 LS election from Arunachal Pradesh

JDU general secretary Afaq Ahmed said in a statement that the party's state unit president Ruhi will be the candidate from Arunachal West parliamentary constituency.

Last Updated: January 3, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: JD(U) names first candidate for 2024 LS election from Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR/ PATNA :  With the declaring the first candidate from Arunachal Pradesh for Lok Sabha election, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also Janata Dal-United (JD-U) national president, on Wednesday proved once again that he is unpredictable in politics.

“The JD-U has decided Ruhi Tagung, president of the Arunachal Pradesh state JD-U, shall be its candidate in Arunachal West parliamentary constituency for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Pema Khandu condole loss of lives in tragic accident in Assam

This announcement is being made as directed by party president Nitish Kumar”, said an official letter of JD-U, signed by party national general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan, which was released to the media.

Related Articles

JDU general secretary Afaq Ahmed said in a statement that the party’s state unit president Ruhi will be the candidate from Arunachal West parliamentary constituency. He said that this announcement is being made as per the instructions of party president Nitish Kumar.

Congress, the largest party in the alliance of opposition parties ‘India’, stood second on this seat in the 2019 elections. BJP had won both the seats in the state. Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh.

So far, no reaction has come from JD-U allies, Congress or RJD, in Bihar.

Viral Video: Aircraft gets stuck under a bridge in Bihar’s Motihari

There is still time for the Lok Sabha elections to be announced. Be it NDA or India, there is no distribution of seats in any alliance yet.

Meanwhile, JDU made the biggest political move. Nitish Kumar’s party has fielded its first candidate in Arunachal Pradesh.

This decision of Nitish Kumar has made it clear that the party’s differences with the parties included in the ‘India’ alliance have not ended. And Nitish Kumar can take big political decisions in future.

Tags
Last Updated: January 3, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: APSLSA organises Legal Awareness Program at Ziro

Arunachal: APSLSA organises Legal Awareness Program at Ziro

Arunachal: Union Minister Darshana Jardosh Attends Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Lumla

Arunachal: Union Minister Darshana Jardosh Attends Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Lumla

Arunachal : Condolences Pour in for retired IAS officer Tani Ering

Arunachal : Condolences Pour in for retired IAS officer Tani Ering

Arunachal: All-weather licence to Donyi Polo airport in Itanagar; night landing soon

Arunachal: All-weather licence to Donyi Polo airport in Itanagar; night landing soon

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and CM Pema Khandu lay foundation stone for capacity expansion at NEIAFMR, Pasighat

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and CM Pema Khandu lay foundation stone for capacity expansion at NEIAFMR, Pasighat

Arunachal: National Integration and Youth Leadership Camp Showcases Diversity and Knowledge Sharing at Rajiv Gandhi University

Arunachal: National Integration and Youth Leadership Camp Showcases Diversity and Knowledge Sharing at Rajiv Gandhi University

Arunachal: Two students selected for foreign training from College of Agriculture, Pasighat

Arunachal: Two students selected for foreign training from College of Agriculture, Pasighat

Arunachal: Nani Darku uru pioneers felicitated

Arunachal: Nani Darku uru pioneers felicitated

Arunachal- BRO employee faces accusations of sexual assault after meeting on a gay dating app

Arunachal- BRO employee faces accusations of sexual assault after meeting on a gay dating app

Arunachal: Musical Fest Kickstarts at Pumao Village in Longdin

Arunachal: Musical Fest Kickstarts at Pumao Village in Longding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button