Arunachal: JD(U) names first candidate for 2024 LS election from Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR/ PATNA : With the declaring the first candidate from Arunachal Pradesh for Lok Sabha election, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also Janata Dal-United (JD-U) national president, on Wednesday proved once again that he is unpredictable in politics.

“The JD-U has decided Ruhi Tagung, president of the Arunachal Pradesh state JD-U, shall be its candidate in Arunachal West parliamentary constituency for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This announcement is being made as directed by party president Nitish Kumar”, said an official letter of JD-U, signed by party national general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan, which was released to the media.

JDU general secretary Afaq Ahmed said in a statement that the party's state unit president Ruhi will be the candidate from Arunachal West parliamentary constituency.

Congress, the largest party in the alliance of opposition parties ‘India’, stood second on this seat in the 2019 elections. BJP had won both the seats in the state. Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh.

So far, no reaction has come from JD-U allies, Congress or RJD, in Bihar.

There is still time for the Lok Sabha elections to be announced. Be it NDA or India, there is no distribution of seats in any alliance yet.

Meanwhile, JDU made the biggest political move. Nitish Kumar’s party has fielded its first candidate in Arunachal Pradesh.

This decision of Nitish Kumar has made it clear that the party’s differences with the parties included in the ‘India’ alliance have not ended. And Nitish Kumar can take big political decisions in future.