Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates 60-Bedded Hostel at Pali Vidyapeeth

CHONGKHAM- Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, on Wednesday inaugurated a newly constructed 60-bedded hostel building at Pali Vidyapeeth, Chongkham, and reiterated the state government’s commitment to supporting the institution’s educational and cultural initiatives.

Congratulating the Pali Vidyapeeth Society and the construction agency for the timely completion of the hostel, Mein acknowledged the growing demand for residential facilities for students. He said the government would explore the possibility of expanding hostel infrastructure in response to future requirements.

Reflecting on the historical development of Pali Vidyapeeth, the Deputy Chief Minister recalled the contributions of earlier leaders and Buddhist monks who played a key role in establishing the institution and securing infrastructural support through both central and state assistance. He reaffirmed that the state government would continue to extend support through annual grants-in-aid and infrastructure funding.

Mein noted that in recent years, the government had sanctioned funds for the development of internal roads, drainage systems, guest house facilities, and academic support. He assured that such assistance would continue in accordance with the institution’s evolving needs.

Emphasising the importance of preserving linguistic and cultural heritage, Mein highlighted the need to strengthen the teaching of the Pali language and local scripts, particularly the Tai Khamti script. He encouraged the institution to integrate local language education into its academic curriculum to promote cultural continuity.

The Deputy Chief Minister also called for the digitisation and restoration of rare manuscripts preserved in the institution’s museum, describing them as valuable cultural and historical assets. He said experts would be engaged to document, digitise, and restore the manuscripts to ensure their preservation for future generations.

Reiterating the government’s broader commitment to education, heritage conservation, and community development, Mein urged all stakeholders, including the local administration and community leaders, to continue supporting Pali Vidyapeeth.

The programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa, Additional Deputy Commissioner K. Tikhak, Superintending Engineer (RWD) Tanga Kena, government officials, public leaders, executive members of the institution’s management committee, teachers, students, and members of the local community.