Arunachal: Gajraj Corps Inaugurates Renovated School at Jang

JANG- The Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps on Tuesday inaugurated the renovated Dharma Mati School at Jang under Project Sadbhavna, marking a step towards strengthening educational infrastructure and community welfare in the border village.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Brigadier Rahul Mishra, Commander of the Baisakhi Brigade, who graced the event as the Chief Guest, while Zila Parishad Council (ZPC) Chairman Leki Gombu was present as the Guest of Honour. Senior officers of the Indian Army, representatives of the civil administration, school faculty, students, and members of the local community also attended the programme.

According to officials, the renovation project significantly upgraded both educational and residential facilities at the school. Key additions include a fully functional computer laboratory, a well-equipped library, and a recreational hall fitted with a smart interactive panel. Indoor and outdoor sports facilities were also enhanced to encourage physical fitness, discipline, and holistic development among students.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Inaugurates 60-Bedded Hostel at Pali Vidyapeeth

As part of the initiative, the school hostel underwent comprehensive upgradation. Students were provided with essential amenities such as blankets, bedsheets, cupboards, washing machines, and tracksuits, aimed at improving comfort, hygiene, and overall well-being.

Army officials said the initiative reflects the Indian Army’s sustained commitment under Project Sadbhavna to nation-building, promotion of national integration, and strengthening civil-military relations in remote and border areas. The programme focuses on addressing local needs through education, healthcare, and community development initiatives.

Also Read- ICAR Supports Mithun Farmers with Fodder Plots

Members of the local community expressed appreciation for the Army’s continued engagement in improving educational facilities and supporting social development in the region.

Through such people-centric initiatives, the Indian Army continues to contribute beyond its security role, supporting inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development in border communities.