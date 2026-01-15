Arunachal: KVK Conducts Natural Farming Demo at Ziro

ZIRO- A one-day training-cum-demonstration programme on natural farming for Cluster Resource Persons (CRPs) was conducted on Tuesday at Siiro Village, Ziro, by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Lower Subansiri, in collaboration with the District Agriculture Office (DAO), Lower Subansiri.

The programme focused on building technical capacity and practical understanding of natural farming practices among CRPs and farmers. During the session, Dr Pema Khandu Goiba, Subject Matter Specialist (Soil Science), demonstrated the preparation of key natural farming inputs, including Jeeva Amrit, Neem Astra, and Beejamrit. These bio-inputs are widely promoted as alternatives to chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

According to officials, the training aimed to encourage eco-friendly agricultural practices by enhancing soil health, reducing chemical dependency, and improving long-term crop productivity. Participants were provided hands-on experience in preparing the natural inputs under expert guidance.

A total of 70 farmers participated in the programme, along with Dr Hage Manty, Subject Matter Specialist (Agricultural Extension), and Dr Joram Tatam, Programme Assistant (Animal Science). The interactive nature of the training enabled participants to clarify technical aspects and discuss field-level application of natural farming methods.

Organisers said such programmes are part of broader efforts to promote sustainable agriculture in the district by integrating natural and organic farming approaches suited to local agro-climatic conditions.

The programme concluded with discussions on the role of CRPs in disseminating natural farming practices at the grassroots level and supporting farmers in transitioning towards sustainable and environmentally responsible agriculture.