Arunachal: Academic Board ABK conducts mock-interview for the aspirants qualified for personally tests in APPSCCE-2020

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In its continued effort to provide a support base for the aspirants of state civil services, the Academic Board Adi Baane Kebang conducted a mock-interview on Saturday last for the aspirants who qualified for personality tests in APPSCCE 2020. The Board members in the mock-interview were Jimmy Chiram, SP Capital, Hemant Tiwari, SP, SIC, Dr Ojing Dameng, IRS, Prof. Sumpam Tangjang, Dr Bikash Bage, John Pada, SP, SB and Dr David Gao.

Dr David Gao, Secretary Education, ABK (Apex) informed that earlier, on 18th September 2021 last the Academic Board also conducted a mock-physical test for APPS at PTC, Banderdewa for APPSCCE 2020 and conducted a webinar on the topic ‘Understanding Personality Test in Civil Service and its Various Approaches: APPSCCE 2020’ wherein three young IAS officer namely, Vishal Shah, IAS 2019, Yashni Nagarajan, IAS, 2020 and Nazuk Kumar, IAS 2016 shared ideas with the aspirants. Dr Minggam Pertin, Joint Secretary, Education, ABK apex also informed that ‘a total of 31 aspirants attended the mock interview.

Later in the day, the counseling programme was attended by Pasang Dorjee Sona, Speaker, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly as Chief Guest who spoke to the aspirants on how civil servants are the core component of governance. He also encouraged the young aspirants and urged them to be honest with their life and responsibilities. Getom Borang, President ABK who attended the programme as special guest also appraised the vision of ABK as a community organization to contribute toward the development of the state through education.

While Ninong Ering, MLA 37th Pasighat West who also attended the programme as special guest encouraged the aspirants to deliver honesty and integrity in the line of their duties. The program was attended by senior officers, aspirants and the parents, informed Dr. David Gao in a release this evening.