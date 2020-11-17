Itanagar: Municipality authority have changed the voter lists of Panchayat segments- alleged GBs

ITANAGAR: Municipality authority have changed the voter lists of Panchayat segments by merging into Municipality area, alleged the former panchayat members and gaon burahs(GBs) of the 75 Karsingsa, Dobum and Banderdewa on Tuesday.

In a press conference held here at Arunachal Press Club today, former Anchal Samity Member (ASM) Karsingsa, Taniang Kipa claimed that on 15 October 2020 the authority has notified Karsingsa Panchayat area has been included in the map of Ward. 20 of Banderdewa Municipality. They had registered a protest with a representation being submitted to Secretary Town Planning for rectification of the map.

“ The state election commission has declared simultaneous election of 12th Banderdewa Panchayat and Municipal election, without correcting the map and dual voter list” stated Taniang Kipa.

Taniang informed that the people’s representatives and gaon burahs conducted an emergency meeting on Sunday and passed resolution to approach the authority for immediate rectification and failing would force them to resort democratic movement.

Taniang also alleged that the map was tempered by the working agency and dual voter was created without conducting public hearing. He claimed that in 2013 the total voter list of Karsingsa Municipal was 400 approximately, however in current it has been shown 794 double the size of previous record.

“Our names were also included in Municipality area. Many rural areas voters were added in Municipal. without proper verification” stated Taniang demanding immediate correction of the map and rectification of voters list.

The former panchayat members and the GBs demanded the authority to reassess the area and rectify the interface map between Banderdewa Municipal Ward 20 and 12 Zilla Parishad member by holding public hearing.