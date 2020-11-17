Arunachal: Congress, NPP and other party’s workers join BJP

KIMIN: Large numbers of of leaders from various political party including Congress and NPP Workers join BJP in a Mass Joining Programme organised by BJP at Kimin on Tuesday. The Arunachal Pradesh State President, Bharatiya Janata Party, Biyuram Wahge along with General Secretaries, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, and Nalong Mize attended the programme. Several officer bearers of the Papum Pare unit of BJP were also present on the occasion.

BJP’s state president Biyuram Wahge appealed to party leaders to work with sincerity. “Good work will always be remembered forever. The leaders should always respect grass root workers and the workers should always be told the truth,” said Wahge. He also called on workers to remain united and fight the coming election on a common platform. Wahge said.

Watch Video

While thanking the people of Kimin Circle with gratitude, the Member of Rajya Sabha, Nabam Rebia spoke about the moral value of the party and urged workers to follow the ideology of the party.

The local MLA Tana Hali urged party workers to have patience. “Your work will determine your rise in the party. Everyone gets an opportunity in BJP. Also BJP tickets are given based on the works,” he said.

Party sources said that ” large number of leaders and workers of various political parties today joined BJP under the leadership of Bamang Yayu former ZPM of the area. Among the prominent are Charu Tapio, Nabam Nido, Taba Baba (Bajam) and others.

APSCS&T Chairman Bamang Mangha, BJP Vice President Tarh Tarak, General Secretary Nalong Mize, Papum Pare district president and other executive members and local people of the area were present on the occasion.