Assam: NDRF team retrieved 1 out of 3 drowned persons from Jiadhal River

ITANAGAR- A team of 12 NDRF retrieved one out of three drowned persons from Jiadhal River, in Dhemaji of Assam, informed Mahendra Singh, PRO 12 NDRF, Itanagar.

He informed that “The CEO, DDMA Dhemaji Assam on Monday requested for search operation of three persons who drowned in Jiadhal River at Jiadhal Mukh village, in Dhemaji, Assam, while bathing at Jiadhal Mukh” .

One team of 12 NDRF, Itanagar based at Dhemaji, Assam moved on 4/10/2021 to incident site and started search and rescue operation. Team of 28 personnel including deep divers under command of Abhinav Kashsyap, Dy. Commandant conducted search operation approx 500 mtrs through boats and deep divers but the missing persons couldn’t be traced out on Monday.

Again today ( on Tuesday) second day the same team conducted extensive search and retrieved one dead body of Bineswar Milli age-25, who is resident of vill- Adikali, dist-Dhemaji , Assam at around 11:15 hrs. Later team handed over dead body to Dhemaji police.

Team further covered 03 Km approx through line search, boats and deep divers. River is not navigable at all places, However team is putting its best efforts to trace out remaining drowned persons and search ops is still continue.