Arunachal: Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan Launched in Lower Subansiri

ZIRO- A 15-day long Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA) was officially launched at Lempia General Ground, Ziro, by Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P , in alignment with the nationwide campaign to empower farmers and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

As part of the initiative, the Krishi Rath Yatra was flagged off to tour villages across the district, disseminating critical agricultural information and resources.

During his address, DC Vivek H.P urged farmers to avail themselves of the various schemes under VKSA and emphasized the importance of enrolling in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to safeguard against crop losses.

He assured the farming community that the District Administration is actively working to ensure the timely disbursement of loans under schemes like Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY), ANBY, ANMPY, and ANPPY, with strict directives issued to banks.

Highlighting Ziro Valley’s kiwi production—the highest in India—he encouraged local growers to register on the eNAM (e-National Agriculture Market) platform to expand market reach and secure better pricing. Farmers were also provided with Soil Health Cards and high-yielding variety (HYV) seeds during the event.

Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) Mrs Nani Yampi from KVK Lower Subansiri explained the vision and objectives of the VKSA, promoting organic farming and discouraging the use of harmful chemical fertilizers. Fellow SMS Miss Mihin Noomphy presented successful trials of off-season pea cultivation, emphasizing the benefits of crop rotation to maintain soil fertility and boost farmer incomes.

District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung briefed farmers on schemes like the Kisan Credit Card, PM Sinchai Yojana, and satellite-based field mapping.

Experts from allied sectors, including Dr. Hano Tamo (DVO), Liagi Lasa (DFDO), and Dr. V. Bhargav from College of Agriculture, Pasighat, also shared valuable insights on livestock management, fishery development, and crop productivity enhancement.

The VKSA programme, which will continue until June 12, 2025, aims to spread awareness on region-specific Kharif crop technologies, promote balanced fertilizer use, and strengthen farmer feedback loops to align agricultural innovation with on-ground needs.

The event witnessed participation from Pura Dollo (ZPC), PRI members, departmental officials, and a large gathering of enthusiastic farmers.