Arunachal: Lower Subansiri District Gears Up for Launch of ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ from May 29

ZIRO- The District Administration of Lower Subansiri is all set to launch the ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ — a nation-wide agricultural awareness campaign initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, in collaboration with ICAR, from May 29 to June 12, 2025.

To ensure smooth and effective execution of the initiative, Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P (IAS) convened a coordination meeting on Tuesday with heads of the Agri-Allied Departments at the DC Chamber in Ziro.

Also Read- Dasanglu Pul Visits Tezu, Pledges Support for Museum, Child Welfare, and CD Projects

The meeting focused on micro-level planning, assigning roles and responsibilities to officials and PRI members, with an emphasis on ensuring a participatory and impactful rollout of the campaign.

The official district-level launch of the Abhiyan will take place at Lempia General Ground, Ziro, at 8:00 AM on May 29, and will be led by the Deputy Commissioner himself.

Also Read- Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar Remembered: Minister Dasanglu Pul Leads Seminar and Social Welfare Review in Namsai

The campaign is aimed at empowering farmers with scientific, sustainable, and profitable agricultural practices, particularly in the run-up to the Kharif season, and seeks to increase awareness about new technologies and government schemes in the agricultural sector.

The meeting was attended by Tasso Butung, District Agriculture Officer, Dr. Hage Munth, Senior Scientist & Head, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Lower Subansiri District, along with officials from various agri-allied departments.