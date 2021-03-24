Arunachal Police terminated 3 cops for their involvement in drug supply  

BANDERDEWA- Arunachal Pradesh police has terminated 3 police officials for their involvement in the supplying of drugs, informed RP Upadhyaya, DGP Arunachal Pradesh.

Talking to press here on Tuesday DGP said these police personnel were not drug addicts but were found to be involved in the supplying of illegal drugs.

The DGP also shared that SP’s have worked a plan to provide opportunity to the drug addicts in the force to go for rehabilitation.

Read This Also- The Why and Where of Poppy Cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh

“We are encouraging addicts within the police community to come forward and seek professional help. The opportunity to go to rehab centre is an attempt to help them,” said DGP.

The DGP further added that the attempt to rescue two officials of Oil Company who were abducted from Changlang district by ULFA is still going on. “We have tried our best to rescue them and a comprehensive exercise was launched in this regard. But somehow we could not track them. All channels are being used to release them,” he said.

WATCH VIDEO-

video will be uploaded after a shortwhile

On the issue of controversy over casual leave (CL) for police, DGP shared that state police have proposed to the state government to restore the old system and the government will take a final decision. Due to reduction of Casual leave the police personnels have to face lots of problems for their small planning. Hope that the government may consider the proposal send by the department.

Recently it was alleged that CL for police personnel have been reduced.

Read This Also- Arunachal: CS expressed his concern over drug menace in the State

With regards to creation of new IRBn and 3rd Arunachal Arm police battalion, DGP said that there are two proposal pending for creating of 6th & 7th IRBn and 3rd Arunachal Arm Police Battalion. The proposal are lying pending with the state government.

Due to Covid 19 pandemic the proposal was not considered. He said.

Read This Also-Arunachal: CS gives clarion call to fight against drug menace

Due to non creating of 3rd Arunachal Arm Police Battalion the promotion avenue of the staffs are stagnant and hope in course of time the proposal may be considered, however the police department will continue to pursue the proposal with the government from time to time for consideration. He added.